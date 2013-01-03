iStreamPlanet announces new RTMP-based live streaming services

iStreamPlanet has announced that the company is adding new RTMP-based global acquisition, ingest, and publishing capabilities to its portfolio of live streaming video services. These new capabilities enable broadcasters of all sizes to target a rapidly growing audience tuning in to live content on IP-connected devices. The new services include the ability to acquire a live video source via single-bit-rate RTMP and output multiple-bit-rate RTMP streams, along with the ability to package RTMP streams in Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for targeting iOS devices.

To utilize the RTMP live-video workflow, content providers simply push an RTMP stream to an iStreamPlanet-certified content delivery network (CDN). iStreamPlanet pulls the stream from the CDN for media processing, which includes output to HLS or RTMP streams with multiple bit rates, and publishing to a certified CDN for playback on multiple screens. A certified CDN can also serve RTMP streams such as Adobe(R) HTTP Dynamic Streams targeting Flash(R) playback.

The new services are available now. More information is available at www.istreamplanet.com.