iStreamPlanet announces new RTMP-based live streaming services
iStreamPlanet has announced that the company is adding new RTMP-based global acquisition, ingest, and publishing capabilities to its portfolio of live streaming video services. These new capabilities enable broadcasters of all sizes to target a rapidly growing audience tuning in to live content on IP-connected devices. The new services include the ability to acquire a live video source via single-bit-rate RTMP and output multiple-bit-rate RTMP streams, along with the ability to package RTMP streams in Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for targeting iOS devices.
To utilize the RTMP live-video workflow, content providers simply push an RTMP stream to an iStreamPlanet-certified content delivery network (CDN). iStreamPlanet pulls the stream from the CDN for media processing, which includes output to HLS or RTMP streams with multiple bit rates, and publishing to a certified CDN for playback on multiple screens. A certified CDN can also serve RTMP streams such as Adobe(R) HTTP Dynamic Streams targeting Flash(R) playback.
The new services are available now. More information is available at www.istreamplanet.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox