Israeli satellite operator deploys Pilat Media software for on-demand service

Israeli provider of satellite multichannel services yes satellite services has deployed a multiplatform module from Pilat Media Global for its new YesMobile on-demand service for Apple iPad and iPhone users.

Yes, with 570,000 subscribers, was one of the first Israeli providers to introduce OTT services in 2010 and is now integrating Pilat’s IBMS and IBMS:OnDemand software with its existing solutions from NDS solutions and its Rhozet Workflow System (WFS) to manage scheduling and distribution of VOD content within the operation's nonlinear delivery infrastructure. The Pilat software will manage content acquisition, rights, scheduling and ingest for each of the yes satellite services nonlinear platforms, enabling it to create different business rules for each platform and handle specific features and needs.

YesMobile will enable customers to use their iPhones or iPads to schedule programs for recording on their home DVRs, watch yes content streamed directly to the mobile devices themselves and recommend specific programs to their friends via an interface with Facebook.