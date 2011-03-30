IPV to Release IPVLive Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro with IPVLive Plug-in

At NAB, IPV will debut its IPVLive Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5. IPVLive will enable live, growing, frame-accurate proxies to be streamed directly into the Adobe Premiere Pro editor in a multi-user environment across a standard IT network.



With IPVLive, live event and archive material is instantly available with IPV’s broadcast standard, timecode accurate, production proxy format and streamed directly into Adobe Premiere Pro to take advantage of the system’s advanced editing capabilities—while the video is still being ingested.



This solution will allow users to have full access to the database of the IPV Curator production asset management and workflow automation system. IPV’s Curator system maintains a low bit-rate copy of all the assets and tracks the high-resolution media. The IPVLive plug-in makes this copy available within the Adobe Premiere Pro user interface to provide a seamless editing experience, anywhere along the production chain. Once complete, the project’s EDL can be assigned to a variety of network-based, custom workflows automated by the IPV Process Engine freeing up editing resources.



