IPV Announces Enhanced Asset Management and Workflow Tools at NAB



At this year’s NAB Show, IPV will launch new software tools to boost productivity in live, fast turnaround production environments. The new tools, including extensions to IPV’s Curator and Teragator products, provide tight links to editing tools and support for service-oriented architectures (SOA).



The IPV Process Engine, part of the Curator asset management infrastructure, is now available as a standalone product.It provides a bridge between live content logging, desktop editing and finishing products such as Avid and Adobe Premiere Pro.



IPV will also demonstrate the Curator Live logger with its multi-camera annotation tools. It provides a mechanism to export EDLs into IPV's Conform Farm or a finishing environment, like Avid Media Composer, while taking full advantage of their Group Clip function.Also new is version 5.0 of IPV SpectreView low bitrate video advanced streaming technology, which incorporates the full range of formats and I/O, including DNxHD and MPEG-4 H.264.



IPV is also launching Metadata Central for Teragator, which uses the power of the semantic web to mine multiple disparate sources of data including in-house databases, subscription feeds and social networks.It then transforms them into a unified source for use across the enterprise.It allows richer, more complex search filters to be defined, leading to greater productivity and faster delivery of targeted content.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.IPV will be at booth N4017.





