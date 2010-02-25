IPharro Media to exhibit MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0

IPharro Media will showcase its new MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0, a lightweight, scalable video indexing and identification engine that helps businesses implement content identification and tracking strategies within any existing media workflow.

The configurable platform gives users the flexibility to tweak the granularity of content comparison down to the frame level. As a result, MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0 is well-suited for the full range of search applications.

The company also will feature its new Media TVCM platform, an automated solution for identifying broadcast content in real time across multiple channels. The scalable platform, based on iPharro's video fingerprinting technology, identifies content across an unlimited number of TV channels and provides users with accurate results within minutes of airing.

IPharro Media also will showcase its AdMon automated advertisement monitoring and detection software, which simplifies and streamlines the process of identifying pre-existing and new ad placements across an unlimited number of TV channels.

