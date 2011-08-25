IntraCom develops intercom control software for iPhone users

IntraCom Systems, a Los Angeles-area provider of software IP matrix Intercom systems, has developed an iOS version of its existing VCOM Control Panel for Apple’s iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. VCOM Control Panels for iOS are now available in Apple’s iTunes App Store (keyword search “VCOM”) free of charge. Any combo of iOS VCOM Control Panels can be used to add mobile clients to an existing VCOM System or used as a stand-alone wireless intercom system.

The VCOM Wireless Intercom software on iOS takes advantage of both WiFi and cellular networks to provide fully programmable, multi-channel multi-access matrix capability on Apple’s wireless platform.

The VCOM wireless intercom system supports up to 200 users that can talk hands free privately or in conference in full duplex. The system allows virtually unlimited channels configurable for point to-points, group calls, and party lines. All typical hardware matrix control panel operations are supported including push-to-latch or momentary mode on any control key. VCOM Wireless Intercom can be used over WiFi or Data Cellular, readily interfaces with virtually any number of external communications systems, and has no radio frequency restraints.

VCOM runs on standard computer and network hardware and is based on a dedicated server, multiple client architecture. The System readily scales to hundreds of users, is built on a highly flexible platform, and coincides with a broad movement within industry and government to use widely deployed IP infrastructures and commercially available computer hardware.v