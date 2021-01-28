intoPIX Debuts JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—intoPIX has announced the launch of the JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere. This video editing and live streaming plugin is designed to speed up the pre- and post-production process in the JPEG XS format.

With the JPEG XS Plugin, users can review HD, 4K or 8K JPEG XS MXF files by displaying a sub-resolution, which reduces the bandwidth utilization and computational load during editing or playback. With the plugin, users can switch instantly between lower and fuller resolutions.

The new plugin is embedded with the FastTICO-XS SDK and enables super-fast encoding and decoding, support of all resolutions from HD, 4K to 8K, supports a range of pixel formats, features MXF wrapping and audio support, per intoPIX. It also can operate using a normal Intel or AMD processor.

It also provides access to the standardized JPEX XS format, which allows video editors to access features like visually lossless compression, multiple encoding/decoding cycles, low latency and low complexity. All of this helps replace SDI-based workflows to steam over standard networks using SMPTE 2110, said intoPix.