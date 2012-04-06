Internet Broadcasting introduces ibPublish 2 digital publishing platform

Internet Broadcasting has introduced ibPublish 2, an advanced digital content management and publishing platform built for the TV broadcast industry and designed for the future of digital publishing.

ibPublish 2 is a cloud-based architected system that enables newsrooms to produce deep, engaging news and information with fast, seamless distribution to mobile and social media channels. The platform is already in production with Internet Broadcasting clients, who are being supported with services, including planning, migration, training, best practices and custom development.

With ibPublish 2, journalists, promotions staff and other content publishers have access to simplified publishing interfaces, resulting in increased productivity and broader participation in the publishing process.

Super-users now have a greater level of control and flexibility, including the ability to create content sections that update dynamically and to design page layouts on the fly. Station managers have the power to realize their business strategies and brand visions in the digital space, free from technical limitations. For audiences, this translates to an intuitive, relevant and engaging experience.

See Internet Broadcasting at 2012 NAB Show booth N6626.