International broadcasters to reply on TSL multi-channel audio monitoring for summer games

TSL Professional Products has announced that more than 130 PAM2 multichannel monitoring systems will be used for loudness compliance and monitoring of up to 16 channels of embedded audio by a bevy of international broadcasters for the summer games in London.

The PAM2 solution offers an intuitive interface making implementation straightforward for the temporary facilities being created for the event and its engineers.

Installations include:

• Dega Broadcast Systems, a provider of technical design and installation services to the international broadcast industry, has specified 53 PAM2s, including 40 units for the BBC.

• NEP Visions, a UK-based division of NEP Broadcasting.

• CCTV, the state broadcaster for mainland China, will install eight PAM2 units with the new Dolby CAT1100 card in its London broadcast center.

• Bexel is providing TSL’s PAM1 and PAM2 units as part of flypacks for U.S. and international broadcasters.

• Globosat, a Brazilian cable and satellite TV service has specified PAM2 units for its temporary broadcast facilities in London.