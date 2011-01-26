Intel uses Grass Valley EDIUS 6 software to demo next-generation core processor

Intel provided a preview of the latest version of Grass Valley’s EDIUS 6 nonlinear editing software at the Intel Forum 2011, in Tokyo Jan. 18. At the press conference, Intel highlighted its second-generation Intel Core processor, embedded with Intel Quick Sync Video technology.

Working closely with Intel engineers, Grass Valley presented a technology preview of a forthcoming update to EDIUS 6, which has been optimized for the new Intel processor to perform hardware encoding for H.264 videos. The company said it allows for “faster-than-real-time” encoding of HD (1920 x 1080) H.264 videos on a broad range of computers using the new second-generation processor. With it, video editors using EDIUS 6 will be able to complete their work faster than ever.

More than 500 laptop and desktop PC platform designs are expected from all major computer manufacturers worldwide based on this new processor family. The EDIUS 6 update enables users to export to Blu-ray, or to the AVCHD format, faster than real time directly from the EDIUS timeline.

Grass Valley said it plans to release an update for EDIUS 5 and EDIUS Neo 3, both with support for Intel’s new processor, at this year’s NAB Show.