Integrated Microwave Technologies to feature MobilCMDR, CamPac2 at CABSAT 2011

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) will showcase its digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications at CABSAT 2011, Feb. 8-11, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Featured at CABSAT 2011 will be IMT’s MobilCMDR (C-COFDM M-Mobile D-Diversity R-Receiver), a ruggedized (DVB-T compliant) dual diversity handheld receiver/monitor. The MobilCMDR offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with ease of operation and H.264/MPEG-2 decoding.

IMT also will demonstrate its next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and ENG, the CamPac2 offers full camera control features for all major camera brands. CamPac2 offers MPEG-2 encoding and can be upgraded to MPEG-4, allowing more video paths on less bandwidth.