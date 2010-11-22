Integrated Microwave Technologies expands manufacturing with new facility

Integrated Microwave Technologies has opened a new engineering and manufacturing facility located in Mt. Olive, NJ. This move will help the company meet demand for its wireless video solutions.

The new facility encompasses 65,000sq ft and features full functionality under one roof, including research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support.

The new location combines and expands IMT’s three previous sites located in Carlisle, PA, Haverhill, MA, and Hackettstown, NJ, into a single, efficient building. As a result of this consolidation, a new manufacturing layout will allow IMT to better manage its workflow methods as well as optimize its procedures and processes.

IMT currently has a workforce of about 140 employees.