Infinite Studios expands production with secure content delivery, exchange from Aspera

Aspera has announced that Infinite Studios, a media, entertainment and creative services company based in Singapore, has deployed Aspera Connect Server to enable high-speed file transfer with overseas clients and partners.

The award-winning studio, formerly known as Infinite Frameworks, provides post-production, visual effects and CGI services to advertising agencies, production companies, broadcasters and content owners. With facilities in Singapore and Indonesia, and a growing base of overseas clients and partners, the company needed a secure and reliable system for content exchange, management and delivery.

Infinite Studios selected Aspera Connect Server to enable clients and partners to safely and reliably contribute and download digital content using an install-on-demand Web browser plug-in. Security was a key requirement due to the need to safeguard their clients’ content, and all Aspera products have complete built-in security for data transfers with session encryption, secure authentication of transfer end points, on-the-fly data encryption and data integrity verification. Another key requirement was the ability to transfer large video files quickly during post-production regardless of where their clients are located. Built on top of Aspera fasp high-speed transfer technology, Connect is able to achieve maximum transfer speed over global distances and high-latency network connections.

Before Aspera was deployed, with file sizes ranging from 20GB to 30GB Infinite Studios needed about four to five days to complete a typical job for an overseas customer. Content was moved using physical hard drives, which took time away from the creative process and added significant hardware and courier costs. Now with Aspera, jobs are completed in half the time and at a much lower cost. With the increase in productivity Infinite Studios can better support their growing global business, delivering more projects and increasing its customer base.