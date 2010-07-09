Indianapolis Indians light up outfield with Daktronics LED fence display

The Indianapolis Indians have added a Daktronics LED video display that has been incorporated into the outfield fence this year at the team's Victory Field.

At nearly 120ft wide, the LED fence displays provide full-color crowd prompts, advertisements, up-to-the-minute scores and statistics, and video clips on an impact-resistant screen.

The new fence display is one of only a handful in minor league baseball and rivals that of most displays in Major League Baseball ballparks. With a control package, the new fence display integrates seamlessly with existing Daktronics video and scoring displays to provide a dynamic informational network to Victory Field.

Included as part of the project are video image processing and a show control system. The company's video processing system processes and scales live and recorded video signal to digital imagery on large displays. The show control system provides a combination of control software, data integration and playback hardware.