IMT to showcase CamPac2 Plus, microLite HD Elite at BIRTV 2013

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) will bring its digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands to BIRTV 2013, Aug. 21-24 in Beijing.

IMT will demonstrate its next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 Plus(CP2 Plus) HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic newsgathering (ENG), the CP2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, HD support and low power consumption with full camera control as an option. The company also will feature the Nucomm Newscaster DR2, a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications.

IMT also will feature its RF Central microLite HD Elite system, an MPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camera system for today’s smaller digital cameras. The system is a complete HD video link in a portable case.

See Integrated Microwave Technologies at BIRTV booth 8B15A.