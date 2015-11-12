IMT Introduces 58microLite HD Mini Kit
MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.—Digital microwave systems provider Integrated Microwave Technologies has announced its latest product, the RF Central 58microLite HD Mini Kit. Using microLite technology, the all-in-one kit is a portable MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link.
58microLite HD Mini Kit
The 58microLite HD Mini Kit features a microLite HD transmitter and comes in three camera mounting versions: the standard hot-shoe and the optional Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount. It is lightweight and features a user interface with 12 available presets. The unit also comes with a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that is able to support Line-of-Sight as well as Non-Line-of-Sight applications, and MPEG-4/MPEG-2 auto-detect video and embedded audio decoding.
Developed for HD capable compact cameras, the system is available in either licensed or unlicensed bands. It can also come à la carte or in a preconfigured application specific kit.
The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is now available.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox