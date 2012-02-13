I-MOVIX to unveil X10 slow-motion system at NAB 2012

At NAB 2012, I-MOVIX will show its brand-new X10 system, the industry's first, live, ultra-motion solution to deliver real-time, continuous, extreme slow motion in full HD at a groundbreaking 300f/s (or 600f/s in 720p).

Developed in partnership with EVS, the X10 system is used with an EVS XT3 production server under Multicam LSM control. It dramatically bests the performance ceiling of existing continuous super-slow motion systems, which are restricted to 75 f/s.

The X10 provides a consistent and familiar user interface and controls that any broadcast crew can use immediately without any special training.

More information on this and other I-MOVIX products is available at www.i-movix.com.