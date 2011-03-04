I-MOVIX to show updated ultra-slow-motion system

I-MOVIX will debut the latest version of its SprintCam Vvs HD, an ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production, at the 2011 NAB Show. The SprintCam Vvs HD can overcrank at frame rates up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60, which is more than 200x slower than live action, and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.

New features include a dual output that enables a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay, dual output of live-action and replay sequences, and integration of both live and replay view on the viewfinder.

Operational enhancements include compatibility with an EVS server’s ultra-motion mode, a digital lens interface for better iris and lens switch control, improved replay controls, support for synchronization of two cameras in 3-D ultra-slow-motion capture and a joystick-equipped control panel.

SprintCam Vvs HD can be specified in a standard camera version or optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting. An operational control panel provides a broadcast-quality color matrix and control of frame rate choice; a slow-motion remote allows the user to select a video sequence and instantly replay it with an HD-SDI output for live broadcast or storage on any HD-SDI recorder for a later use; and the camera control unit provides control of the slow-motion instant replay, camera control and data interface between a camera, EVS server or SDI recorder.

See I-MOVIX at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C4644.