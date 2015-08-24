I-MOVIX and Polecam Score with New Ultra Slow Motion Product

MONS, BELGIUM—I-MOVIX and Polecam have collaborated on a new product for the X10 ultra slow motion range. Combining a lightweight configuration of the I-MOVIX X10 with Polecam cranes, the system is currently being utilized at Spanish soccer matches.

The system is made up on the I-MOVIX X10 Spine with the compact Vision Research Phantom Miro 320S high-speed camera, attached to a Polecam crane. It operates at 1,500 fps in 1920x1080 resolution—it can operate up to 3,000 fps in 1280x720 resolution—for instant replay.

The camera system has already been used in a number of matches, including one between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Beligan-based I-MOVIX is a provider of extreme slow motion technology for sports broadcasts. Polecam is a provider of camera jibs, minicams, lenses and remote control systems located in Bedford, England.