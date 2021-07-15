Imagine Communications Launches Nexio NewsCraft

TORONTO—Imagine Communications has announced the launch of Nexio NewsCraft, an all-in-one news production solution that is remote production friendly and enables organizations to work smarter and more efficiently so that every news story gets to air quickly.

Nexio NewsCraft provides a feature-rich and intuitive toolkit in a single, highly automated solution that streamlines news production from ingest and preparation to playout and delivery over multiple platforms, the company said.

Based on proven open standards, Nexio NewsCraft operates seamlessly in hybrid SDI/IP architectures, interfaces tightly with newsroom computer systems (NRCS) via a fully implemented MOS interface, and allows access to systems on-prem, in the field or from home.

“In talking to news broadcasters around the world, the message was absolutely clear,” explained Steve Reynolds, president at Imagine Communications. “The overwhelming desire is to be first with an accurate telling of the story ― and our new solution will meet that mission-critical requirement hands down.”

Nexio NewsCraft incorporates best-of-breed components in highly integrated, virtualized software for implementation on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture.

The solution combines the field-proven performance and reliability of MOS-enabled Nexio production servers and IOX shared storage with the modern, easy-to-use GUI and best-in-class media management capabilities of the EditShare FLOW family, Imagine reported.

Multiple software tools can be layered on the server architecture, giving wide and fast access to content and empowering journalists by removing technical and operational constraints wherever they access the functionality. As needed, artificial intelligence tools like automated metadata extraction can be added to facilitate increased productivity and monetization of assets.

As a system purpose-built for speed, Nexio NewsCraft enables crash recording to be started with a single button on the control screen; scheduling a recording is as simple as dropping an event in a calendar. No matter how the content is ingested, material can be played out or edited within seconds of recording starting, Imagine reported.

For more information about Imagine Communications’ products and solutions, visit https://www.imaginecommunications.com.