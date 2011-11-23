Imagine Communications demonstrates distributed live transcoding software at SCTE

Imagine Communications demonstrated live, real-time cloud and CDN transcoding last week in Atlanta at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) Cable-Tec Expo 2011.

The ICE Cloud Software System is Imagine's new low-delay, Linux-based distributed architecture solution that leverages advanced compression and pixel processing techniques and scalability for cloud and CDN transcoding.

The ICE Cloud Software System leverages advanced video processing features such as adaptive temporal compression and closed loop detail correction to provide a multi-screen, multi-bit rate output with high video quality and compression efficiency. As a pure software Linux instance, the ICE Cloud Software System can be deployed on a wide array of new or existing servers.