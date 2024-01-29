Imagicomm Stations Expand Cloud Editing with Blackbird

MOLINE, ILL—Two TV stations in Idaho and Mississippi have adopted a news production platform based on Blackbird’s cloud-native video editing platform for digital news production and its partner BLOX Digital, a provider of content management services. This latest deployment is one of multiple expansions of Blackbird by BLOX Digital since the partnership began in 2018.

The Imagicomm Communications stations—KPVI, the NBC affiliate in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Fox affiliate WABG in Greenville, Miss.—are using Blackbird collaboratively to remotely access, edit and publish news content fast to social, web and other digital platforms. When paired with the BLOX Digital’s BLOX VMS, the latest news stories are delivered to viewers leveraging Blackbird’s professional-grade tool set for advanced video editing in a browser.

Blackbird is deployed across a variety of brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Sky News Arabia, BT, NRL, Cheddar news, the U.S. Department of State and 70 local U.S. TV news stations with BLOX Digital.