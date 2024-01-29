Imagicomm Stations Expand Cloud Editing with Blackbird
The two stations, in Idaho and Mississippi, have deployed a news production system based on Blackbird, BLOX Digital
MOLINE, ILL—Two TV stations in Idaho and Mississippi have adopted a news production platform based on Blackbird’s cloud-native video editing platform for digital news production and its partner BLOX Digital, a provider of content management services. This latest deployment is one of multiple expansions of Blackbird by BLOX Digital since the partnership began in 2018.
The Imagicomm Communications stations—KPVI, the NBC affiliate in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Fox affiliate WABG in Greenville, Miss.—are using Blackbird collaboratively to remotely access, edit and publish news content fast to social, web and other digital platforms. When paired with the BLOX Digital’s BLOX VMS, the latest news stories are delivered to viewers leveraging Blackbird’s professional-grade tool set for advanced video editing in a browser.
Blackbird is deployed across a variety of brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Sky News Arabia, BT, NRL, Cheddar news, the U.S. Department of State and 70 local U.S. TV news stations with BLOX Digital.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.