Igolgi Introduces iLux ATSC 3.0 Encoder

BARRINGTON, Ill.—Igolgi has released the iLux Broadcast ATSC 3.0 Studio Platform, which combines an encoder, signaling and delivery services and a broadcast gateway to serve different operational requirements of broadcasters.

The iLux platform can support up to eight HD video and audio streams to be compressed, packaged, integrated with other signaling and metadata information and encapsulated into the STLTP protocol for delivery to multiple transmitters.

Operators can use the iLux to deliver a DASH packaged ATSC 3.0 compliant audio and video stream to a remote transmitter location housing the signaling and delivery services and broadcast gateway to feed and ATSC 3.0 excited.