IDX Powers Canon’s C300 Mark II 4K Camera

LOS ANGELES—IDX has announced the release of its AT-E2CMKII, an ENDURA V-Mount battery adaptor plate that works with the new C300 Mark II 4K camera from Canon. Using the adaptor plate, IDX’s ENDURA V-Mount batteries are compatible with the C300.

The adaptor plate comes with a Lemo connector for direct connection to the camera and offers two D-Tap outputs, each able to handle 50W for powering additional gear, like lights, monitors or recorders. The V-Plate design features three industry standard screw-hole patterns to adapt to a variety of camera support rod mounting accessories.

IDX will release the AT-E2CMKII worldwide in October.