IBM Leverages AI for Watson Captioning

ARMONK, N.Y.—IBM has announced the launch of Watson Captioning, a new AI-driven subtitling service. The standalone service uses AI to learn over time and allows companies to add their own glossaries of words and phrases.

IBM said Watson Captioning has been developed for media companies, in order to allow them to create and edit captions in streamlined workflows, reducing the costs of doing the work by hand, while meeting regulatory requirements. However, IBM says it also sees uses for it in the education and enterprise IT markets.

"As we’ve seen a major shift across industries towards video content, companies are faced with new challenges towards meeting costly compliance and production needs," said David Kulczar, senior product manager of Watson Video Analytics at IBM Watson Media.

"Watson Captioning taps IBM’s machine learning technology to meet these needs. It enables media and entertainment companies to produce content that is accessible to all audiences, while empowering production teams and streamlining workflows."

IBM said it could look to AI to take content and translate it into multiple languages in the future.

