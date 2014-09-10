IBC2014: Sigma Designs Introduces 4K HEVC Set-Top-Box Chipset

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Sigma Designs announced the SMP8758 SoC, designed to support UltraHD (4K) resolution using HEVC (H.265) compression technology for next-generation STBs. The SMP8758 will be on display at Sigma Designs’ stand #BM7 at IBC.

This SoC is ideal for original equipment manufacturers, STB manufacturers and service providers who want to efficiently deliver advanced UltraHD (4K) video services with a feature-rich yet cost-effective platform. Part of the HEVC-capable SMP8750 family of SoC solutions, the new SMP8758 SoC supports HEVC’s Main-10 profile allowing processing of up to 10 bit color samples accepted as the standard for 4Kx2K, over-the-top, and IPTV content. It also includes 4K display processing with HDCP2.2 to ensure secure copy protection of high value 4K content.

A high-performance dual-core ARM Cortex A9 CPU and quad-core GPU provide the processing power and graphics performance required for the next generation of middleware like Ericsson Mediaroom and Wyplay. Low power modes are compatible with the EU Code of Conduct and ENERGY STAR specifications for energy efficiency in consumer devices.

Future certification of CAS technologies and integration into the next generation IPTV/OTT ecosystem is planned.

The SMP8758 comes with a full Software Suite, including libraries and services packaged under both Linux and Android development kits for rapid development. The Reference Design Kit incorporates managed power consumption circuits and associated software in the SDK and is developed to a minimal R-BOM to allow lower cost implementations with a lower memory subsystem footprint.

The chipset also demonstrates wide-ranging ecosystem compatibility, leveraging the widely supported ARM processing core, like OpenGLES 2.0 drivers, HTML-5 browser engine, and others to ensure that a broad range of existing applications will run. It includes a wide range of hardware and software extensions to support the creation of complete system solutions; including global tuner/demodulator standards, wired and wireless network controllers, DTV middleware stacks and IPTV middleware ports, such as Wyplay and OpenTV.