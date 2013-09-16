IBC2013: Ross Video Adds to OpenGear Line, Brings Out Sub-$1000 Audio Mux/Demux

AMSTERDAM– Ross Video added a new line of 3G distribution amplifiers, gigabit Ethernet-over-fiber-transceivers as well as new 3G audio mux/demuxers to its OpenGear product portfolio.

The new Ross 3G DAs include single-, dual-, and quad- channel distribution amplifiers that offer the flexibility of high density HD-BNC or standard BNC rear modules, non-inverting output support for DVB-ASI signals and fail over protection utilizing secondary inputs.

The new fiber Ethernet transceiver offers single, dual and triple Ethernet/fiber channels available on a single card with guaranteed GigE bandwidth. The ports can be configured as a generic switch (any port to any port), or can be set up for 1:1 trunking with options for auto fail-over.

Ross said its 3G audio mux/demux gear has been reduced to $995 on the digital versions. Also, an eight-channel AES balanced 110Ω variant has been added to the lineup.