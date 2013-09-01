IBC2013 continuing coverage

Video capture software

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 9.7.7

Update adds support for 4K DCI modes and adds improved compatibility for HDMI on the UltraStudio 4K and DeckLink 4K Extreme models; improves support for Avid Media Composer for the UltraStudio Mini Recorder and DeckLink Mini Recorder; software update is available now for download.

www.blackmagicdesign.com

Stand: 7.H20

Archiving system

Cinegy Archive 9.5

Database manages archives or productions of any size as an affordable alternative to digitizing tape-based archives and production workflows; offers scalable and open architecture; makes media assets easily searchable and reusable; allows loggers, story and video editors to work on video material in real time.

www.cinegy.com

Stand: 7.A30

Digital television console

Wheatstone Dimension Two

Brings upmarket control and function to midmarket budgets; housed in an efficient space-conserving footprint , console has large high-resolution meterbridge displays, up to 64 input channels (each with independent EQ/dynamics and separate bus-minus output), full event recall, auto mix, audio-follow-video, and loudness control; networked switching allows any source on any fader, with all output mixes made available throughout the system.

www.wheatstone.com

Stand: 8.A24

4K 84in LCD monitors

JVC PS-840UD, RS-840UD

Both models offer native screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 — four times the resolution of full HD — as well as 60p input and display capability for professional sports and other high-speed content; designed for custom installations where high resolution is a necessity, such as video production studios and trucks; PS-840UD includes compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification; RS-840UD has been licensed with the Imaging Science Foundation and includes a C3 mode for professional calibration.

www.jvcpro.eu

Stand: 10.D45

Channel-in-a-box

Snell ICE

Three new configurations are available; ICE V4.0 offers new features such as Nielsen audience tracking capabilities, a Variplay feature option for speeding up non-critical material to compress time and make space for more essential playout, and integrated loudness control for compliance with international regulations; ICE LE is a new 1U version; ICE SAN provides large-scale shared content storage to give multiple ICE units instant access to media.

www.snellgroup.com

Stand: 8.B70

Management software

Xytech MediaPulse SKY

Platform-independent, browser-independent, cloud-ready, HTML5-compliant new user interface delivers complete MediaPulse functionality to Xytech users; delivers custom interfaces to all users, dramatically reduces roll-out costs, and drives real-time collaboration across the media enterprise and ecosystem.

www.XytechSystems.com

Stand: 6.C22

Inter-sample true-peak limiter

NUGEN ISL

Designed for the control of peak levels in audio signals from mono to 5.1; unlike traditional approaches to limiting, ISL offers a true brick-wall system, measuring inter-sample peaks and allowing the user to define the true-peak limit of the audio output; based on the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R BS.1770 and related standards; suitable for the control of audio for post-production and broadcast applications.

www.nugenaudio.com

Stand: 7.F07

Live broadcast encoder

Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 6000EX

Delivers the same robust, high-quality H.264 and MPEG-2 broadcast encoding capabilities as the StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast/multiscreen encoder in a tailored configuration for dedicated broadcast, cable and satellite television applications; easily upgradable to scale with customer needs, augments its linear broadcast outputs with simultaneous file creation for archive or on-demand use.

www.digitalrapids.com

Stand: 7.F33

Metadata tagging tool

Primestream FORK Logger 1.0

Module for describing content inside FORK Production Suite’s software platform for media asset management and workflow automation; metadata tagging tool designed from the ground up for logging live or pre-recorded video; tightly integrated and configurable user interface enables content loggers to tag video quickly with defined metadata, making content searchable, ready to be filtered and organized for viewing in FORK’s Content Navigator — or for working within a FORK project or rundown.

www.primestream.com

Stand: 7.D21

Media streaming interface

Volicon Observer Mobile

Gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad or iPhone; provides greater flexibility and portability, as well as the convenience of accessing live Observer streaming, along with back navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations; enhanced interface supports multichannel viewing and multiple audio tracks; users now also have the ability to select the best bit rate for their viewing device and network connection.

www.volicon.com

Stand: 7.G23

LTO archive

XenData Axle Video Gear support

Axle Video’s Gear appliance now supports XenData SX-10 and SX-520 series of video archive systems; combined offering provides complementary archive system that enables users to easily search, annotate, review and approve media files across several tiers of storage.

www.xendata.com

Stand: 7.H47

Media production hub

Rohde & Schwarz DVS VENICE

Supports codecs such as Sony XAVC; enables broadcasters to play out 4K content with maximum production quality; new features help TV studios manage their broadcasting processes more efficiently and cost-effectively.

www.rohde-schwarz.com

Stand: 7.E25

Service management system

Pace ECO Service Management

Gives service providers visibility into home networks, and the ability to automate and control subscriber devices and experiences; providers can maximize customer satisfaction and customer retention, as well as accelerate time to market for next-generation subscriber services; aggregates management and diagnostic data from devices, endpoints and elements, and then analyzes and presents it within the context of subscriber services.

www.pace.com

Stand: 1.B19

Router

Lawo Nova73

Compact router is 7RU high; can be used as a stand-alone device or as a core for the mc2 series; in combination with the mc256 mixing console in particular, it is designed to form a powerful yet compact package that corresponds perfectly to the demands placed on today’s broadcast mixing consoles; capacity of 5120 x 5120 crosspoints; covers a wide performance spectrum; up to 10 I/O slots can be equipped with MADI, ATM or RAVENNA interface cards; alternatively, the same slots can be assigned two AES3 cards.

www.lawo.de

Stand: 8.C71

LCD monitor

Ikegami HLM-905WR

9in LCD monitor provides multiformat HD/SD SDI inputs, including two-channel 3G and a one-channel analog composite input; offers WFM and vector displays, audio level monitoring, and a USB connector for mouse control and

file storage.

www.ikegami.de

Stand: 11.A31

Graphics creation and playout

ChyronHego BlueNet

Designed to address broadcasters’ requirements for streamlined end-to-end graphics workflows; leverages ChyronHego’s suite of graphics tools for ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout; integration with Axis World Graphics, ChyronHego’s cloud-based services offering, extends the power of BlueNet workflows to speed even the most advanced graphics to air.

www.chyronhego.com

Stand: 7.D11

Digital audio playout and clip management

ENCO Systems DADtv

For live and production television; provides instant access to all audio material anywhere on the user’s network, hard disk or USB drive; an organized database of audio makes it quick and easy to find the right audio cut at the right time; automatic log generation simplifies rights reporting tasks; enables incorporation of discrete Surround Sound 5.1/7.1 audio into HDTV broadcasts; interfaces to just about anything imaginable.

www.ENCO.com

Stand: 8.E11

Connected-TV system

Espial TV Browser

Based on the WebKit rendering engine; web-video-ready with built-in Adobe Flash; supports HTML5 and the latest W3C Web and interactive TV standards; one of the first TV browsers to be approved for YouTube on TV.

www.espial.com

Stand: 5.B10

Linear keyer

Crystal Vision LKEY 3

Designed for the simple keying of any graphics over 3Gb/s, HD or SD video streams; features frame synchronizer on each input timed to an external Black and Burst or trilevel syncs analog reference (removing the previous requirement to lock the inputs to within one line of each another); includes an additional 10 frames of video delay on each input ideal for matching any big system processing delays; includes masks with adjustable edge softness, fades, relay bypass protection and a choice of control, including GPI control.

www.crystalvision.tv

Stand: 2.B11

Router

Harris Broadcast Platinum IP3

Large router integrates mixed-format video and audio routing, multiviewer functionality, mux/demux, frame sync and advanced I/O options such as MADI and fiber — all within a single, space-saving frame; features seamless on-air expansion to matrices beyond 2K x 2K, clean and quiet switching capability in all matrix sizes, and an intuitive controller for effortless setup and communications management; triple-path architecture supports integrated data for future-proof operation; redundant crosspoints protect audio, video and multiviewer signals.

www.harrisbroadcast.com

Stand: 7.G20

LED light

Videssence ExceLED 225

225W unit features adjustable beam spread; provides long throw and high light levels required for film and video in large production studios and similar applications; “Nine Light” in spot mode with daylight LEDs provides more than 2200lux at 15m; has a 30,000-hour life achieved through precision heat sink design.

www.videssence.tv

Stand: 11.B12

Monitoring and acquisition module

dB Broadcast IQDBT105

Features a web-based SNMP interface for monitoring and control; ideal for use at unmanned transmitter sites such as rebroadcast and gap-filler sites; provides monitoring of parameters such as MER (Modulation Error Ratio) and LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) error correction status; can be mixed with Snell modules and packed in high-density configuration — up to eight modules in a 3RU frame, saving space and cost.

www.dbbroadcast.co.uk

Stand: 10.A28

FM/MPX codec

2wcom FMC01

Compact codec for high-quality FM MPX contribution, distribution via IP or E1 (G.703); can combine encoder, decoder functions in the same unit, offering significant infrastructure savings; 100-percent lossless audio encoding/decoding and optimized bandwidth technology deliver maximum FM quality.

www.2wcom.com

Stand: 8.E78

HD-SDI video-over-IP gateway

Artel Video Systems DLC450

Designed as a cost-effective solution for transport of uncompressed HD-SDI over managed Ethernet IP networks; uses SMPTE 2022-5/6 IP encapsulation and FEC algorithms to ensure reliable, error-free transport and compliance with industry standards; integrates seamlessly within the DigiLink platform; can easily be configured via DL-Manager or SNMPv2 as either a transmitter or receiver; in transmitter mode, the gateway packetizes the video to SMPTE 2022-6 encapsulation standard and provides users with flexible SMPTE 2022-5 FEC configurations to maximize reliability.

www.artel.com

Stand: 2.A20

OTT engine with MPEG-DASH

Bridge Technologies OTT Engine

Second-generation OTT engine makes MPEG-DASH support a core part of the user’s OTT monitoring capability; is compatible with all the company’s 1G and 10G probes, and part of the iOS and Android PocketProbe mobile monitoring apps; to ensure compatibility with future, current and legacy OTT operations, the new OTT engine extends its HLS, Smoothstream and MPEG-DASH capability by adding support for RTMP and subtitle tracks.

www.bridgetech.tv

Stand: 1.A30

Nonlinear production application framework

Grass Valley GV STRATUS

Supports seamless processing and delivery of content to second-screen and multiscreen distribution platforms; enables users to segment content for the Cobalt playlist management used by Grass Valley K2 Edge playout nodes to insert promos and commercials; permits tagging content on the fly by selecting marks while recording from multiple camera sources with one click and having the marks instantly available to all users.

www.grassvalley.com

Stand: 1.E02

Broadband UHF slot antenna

Jampro JA/MS-BB

Part of the Prostar line, offers an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas; a single, compact solution, it conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading; designed for multichannel or combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications; comes factory-tuned in a ready-to-install design.

www.jampro.com

Stand: 8.B96

MPEG video monitors

Wohler DVM series

Monitors provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs; decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT and PID data for each selected stream; in addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI and tally; multiple configurations available.

www.wohler.com

Stand: 10.B10

CWDM multiplexer

MultiDyne HD-18000

Enables users to transport up to 18 HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber; designed to be portable and easy to use; ideal for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments; can easily support emerging 4K applications, providing users with the capability to transport up to four 4K signals with one fiber; optimizes transmission anywhere signals need to be trunked.

www.multidyne.com

Stand: 10.D46b

Universal video cards

Riedel Communications MN-C-OPT-HDMI, MN-HDO-4IO

Support a variety of small form-factor pluggable optical transceivers; enable the flexible configuration of MediorNet systems for bi-directional transport of analog composite video, HDMI, DVI and optical or coaxial SDI signals; depending on the SFP transceivers installed, each card can provide a combination of either four HD (1.5G) or two 1080p (3G) bi-directional video signals or analog video, HDMI, DVI or optical SDI video I/O.

www.riedel.net

Stand: 10.A31

Folding hood

Autocue

Designed for the ultimate portability of Autocue’s Professional and Master Series prompters; together with the new iAutocue prompting app, the folding hood significantly reduces the weight of the kit required for OB shoots and rental jobs.

www.autocue.com

Stand: 11.F45

SD to 4K waveform monitor

Leader Instruments LV5490

Supports the full range of standard video production and transmission resolutions from 525 and 625 standard definition up to 3840 x 2160 and 4096 x 2160 4K; equipped with four 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI input channels, as well as a high-quality wide viewing angle 1920 x 1080 9in flat-panel display; allows precise matching of studio or outside-broadcast cameras; unit also doubles as a picture monitor for production crews working on location.

www.leaderamerica.com

Stand: 11.A38

Noise suppression

CEDAR Audio DNS 8 Live

Makes it possible for broadcasters to suppress ambient noise instantly and with minimum fuss to produce clean multichannel programming, whether recorded or transmitted live to air; CEDAR DNS algorithms are designed to make live events cleaner and clearer than ever before.

www.cedaraudio.com

Stand: 8.C98

Archive

Front Porch Digital DIVArchive V7.1

New AXF Explorer offers an intuitive interface for parsing AXF objects, with straightforward operations that are performed using drag-and-drop procedures; is directly integrated with Telestream’s Vantage Transcode and Vantage Transcode Pro; enables a complete range of video transcoding and workflows; able to interconnect every element of operations, from archive to production to transmission.

www.fpdigital.com

Stand: 7.D14

Automated graphics

Broadcast Pix V3.5 software

Enables any Broadcast Pix system to run the optional new Fluent Rapid CG software and connect cloud-based content and data directly to on-air graphics; Fluent Rapid CG LT lets the audience become part of the production by connecting to Twitter and other cloud-based data sources; RSS, clock and weather feeds can now flow directly into on-air graphics, and Tweets can flow directly to air or be pre-screened with a built-in management system; other features include enhanced PixMaster file management software to view and manage file metadata.

www.broadcastpix.com

Stand: 7.B21

Embedded device

Web browser ACCESS NetFront Browser NX

Fast WebKit-based HTML5 browser provides UI and application development platform for advanced TV services; supports large number of graphic-related features, including those from HTML5 (Canvas 2D, SVG), CSS3 (3D Transforms, Animations, Transitions) and WebGL.; accomplishes similar or greater replication capability as with major PC browsers.

www.access-company.com

Stand: 14.101

1RU transport platform

Barnfind Technologies BarnOne

Multi-functional, signal-neutral 1RU transport platform provides up to 32 ports with either 32 x SFPs from various manufacturers offering different capabilities, or a mix with eight or 16 BNCs, or CWDM/DWDM multiplexing, or third-party cards; features a built-in electrical and/or optical router with bi-directional BNCs and SFPs and reclocking on all ouptuts.

www.barnfind.no

Stand: 2.A14

Rack-mount bonded cellular hotspot

Teradek Edge

Developed for fixed installations such as mobile studios and next-generation OB vans; designed for 19in rack enclosures; provides easy access to 14 external antenna jacks, which can be used to increase both cellular connectivity and WiFi range; once these antennas are mounted to the outside of an ENG van, the extended wireless coverage gives crews the freedom to securely stream HD video feeds back to the vehicle for broadcast out of Edge’s aggregated network connection.

www.teradek.com

Stand: 11.A43, 11.D21

Multiscreen playout

Edgeware D-VDN for Multiscreen

Multiscreen version includes intelligent session and content management options; content-aware clustering enables increased savings in backhaul costs when delivering large back-catalog, catch-up TV or network PVR services; advanced monitoring features enable true, real-time content analytics, even when delivering adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming to millions of simultaneous devices.

www.edgeware.tv

Stand: 14.C10

Two-way monitoring systems

Genelec 8000 Series

8000 Series Minimum Diffraction Enclosure (MDE) has rounded edges that curve gently and seamlessly into the shapes of the Advanced Directivity Control Waveguide and the large rear-opening of the reflex tube; long, curved reflex tube is flow optimized to increase the woofer’s low frequency extension and SPL capacity; new low distortion drivers combined with crossover filters result in improved resolution and less listening fatigue over the entire audio spectrum.

www.genelec.com

Stand: 8.D61

Audio montior

Marshall Electronics AR-DM2-L

Offers dual high-resolution LCD displays capable of displaying meters, metadata and channel status; provides timely visual, audio and e-mail notifications to help control rooms comply with CALM regulations; each AR-DM2 audio monitor supports 16 audio channels with four slots available for interchangeable input/output modules; also provides pristine audio quality and unrivaled flexibility with 100-percent digital processing, Class D (digital) amplification, selectable stereo down-mix modes and Dolby Digital/Dolby E decoding capability (with optional ARDM-D552 module).

www.marshall-usa.com

Stand: 11.D20

Cloud-based video post-production platform

Forbidden Technologies FORscene

Enhancements include two additional timeline video tracks with support for animated alpha-channels, which can be used as overlays for cutaway material, to create picture-in-picture effects or for logo placement; additional upgrades include voice-over recording directly onto the FORscene timeline, increased capacity for loading more than 120 files per second into the Play window and the ability to import multiple CSV files with logging information.

www.forbidden.co.uk/

Stand: 7.J15d

Color correction tool

SMPTE OneShot Pocket Chart

Provides all of the color and luminance information necessary to match and reproduce color in dailies footage; when the chart is captured on camera, it serves as a reference that allows colors to be adjusted quickly and accurately to match the look predetermined by the director of photography; features matte surface that reduces glare; can be incorporated into a shot with minimal reconfiguration of cameras and lighting.

www.smpte.org

Stand: 8.F51f

Monitor

Nevion nSure TNS546

Designed to be a powerful toolbox for continuous monitoring of transport streams, services, PIDs and PSI/SI/PSIP tables; enables fast fault detection and diagnostics in an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface.

www.nevion.com

Stand: 1.B71

4K video-quality analyzers

Video Clarity ClearView Extreme

Designed to provide a new level of input/output capability and performance in subjective picture-quality comparison; capable of interactive playback and comparison of two uncompressed 4K (3840 x 2160) sequences at up to 60Hz in real time; users can import and play A/V sequence files to compare processed video to original sources with new 8- and 10-bit high-resolution displays, and also test for perceptual video quality.

www.videoclarity.com

Stand: 2.C57

Compact digital optical link

LEMO Connectors HD Z-Link

Fiber-optic camera link system provides multichannel system camera-style video and audio connections, and control for studio cameras and camcorders over a single hybrid cable using LEMO 3K.93C connectors; compatible with a wide range of cameras; can carry 3Gb/s HD SDI; when fitted with the HDMI input option and the standard 8V power supply, the unit allows low-cost hand-held camcorders to be used as studio cameras.

www.lemo.com

Stand: 11.D39

Transmission server

Harris Broadcast NEXIO Volt

Integrated media server addresses the need for a small form-factor, high-performance baseband video server; delivers up to four bidirectional SD/HD channels in a 1RU package with lower operating costs and high levels of resilience and reliability; designed for use in various digital media applications; can be attached to a NEXIO shared storage system, enabling systems with hundreds of channels and integration with other NEXIO baseband servers, editors and gateways.

www.harrisbroadcast.com

Stand: 7.G20

Audio monitoring software

NUGEN Audio MultiMonitor

Stand-alone software program monitors loudness and true-peak levels on 16 individual meters; available for Mac or Windows; integrates with audio consoles to measure loudness in a variety of situations, from live TV or radio broadcasts to complex post-production mixes; 16 individual meters can combine to monitor up to 96 channels of audio simultaneously; each meter can be formatted to mono, stereo or 5.1 surround sound, with the ability to show both a LUFS/LKFS momentary and true-peak display in a single window; fully compliant with CALM Act, ITU-R BS. 1770, ATSC A/85, EBU R128 and other specific standards worldwide.

www.nugenaudio.com

Stand: 7.F07

Cellular uplink backpack

TVU Networks TVUPack TM8200

Designed to offer the smallest, lightest and most powerful mobile wireless 3G/4G/LTE uplink solution available in a backpack; features unique dual encoding capabilities — the ability to simultaneously transmit a live video stream while separately recording the video in HD for store-and-forward; features one-button operation and fast start-up; is fully modular; offers fully integrated transmission capabilities with microwave and Ka-band, Ku-band and BGAN satellite systems.

www.tvupack.com

Stand: 2.B28

Scheduling solution

ScheduALL S5

Includes cross-platform web browser support on both Windows and Mac; deadline-based scheduling feature schedules all the necessary resources so the job is done before the deadline; enables users to configure their function-centric workspace; brings automation together with human-based scheduling; acts proactively to schedule bookings.

www.scheduall.com

Stand: 1.D30

Support for storage system

SGL Broadcast Support for LTFS

SGL’s support for LTFS allows broadcasters to acquire material, and then drag and drop it to data tape and transport it back to the facility; removes the need to re-ingest content to the archive and enables large amounts of data to be transported and archived on a single LTO tape.

www.sglbroadcast.com

Stand: 7.J15a

1RU router control panels

Snell Luna

Includes four LED models and two LCD models; LED panels include a high-density version with 78 button keys, 72 of which can be configured as source or destination keys for increased flexibility; LCD panels include a rotary encoder control knob for user-friendly paging; compatible with all current Snell routers; feature an ultra-shallow rack mounting depth of less than 50mm; can be powered from mains, low-voltage DC or Power over Ethernet.

www.snellgroup.com

Stand: 8.B70

Live video encoder

Envivio Muse Live

Designed for 24 x 7 TV services over satellite, cable, managed and unmanaged IP networks; compresses live SD or HD TV signals to any format and resolution while maintaining an outstanding video quality; supports advanced functionalities such as image or advertisement trigger insertion, dynamic audio level adjustment, real-time video quality measurement, a wide range of image processing filters and content protection for personal devices.

www.envivo.com

Stand: 1.D73

Audio and loudness metering

DK-Technologies DK Meter

Software has been revamped to incorporate Picture Preview and SMPTE timecode reading; complex license structures also have been removed to allow full access to all software features to any DK meter user; allows 3G SDI video streams to be previewed on the DK Meter screen for instant check or permanent video display; features SMPTE timecode reading for instant view and logging against timecode.

www.dk-technologies

Stand: 8.B60

Edit suite furniture

Custom Consoles EditOne

Range of low-cost, flat-pack technical furniture for use in video editing suites and broadcast graphics areas; desk incorporates three equipment pods with a collective nine units of rack space; these form the base of a monitor shelf; full cable management is provided; power distribution is optional; an auxiliary pedestal with an additional nine units of rack space and an integral worktop also are being introduced.

www.customconsoles.co.uk

Stand: 3.A54

Image tracking system

ChyronHego TRACAB

Uses image processing technology to identify the position of all moving objects in a sports arena in real-time; the outcome of the analysis is a data feed with X, Y and Z coordinates for all objects; data can be streamed to various visualization platforms such as broadcast graphics and second screens, and can be used to prepare comprehensive sets of performance statistics; is based on stereo vision technology; features two small multi-camera units.

www.chyronhego.com

Stand: 7.D11

Audio IP link

AEQ “AoIP”

Links consoles and routers from AEQ and other manufacturers; shares up to 512 audio channels over a GigE network; transports synchronized audio with inaudible latency; features modules with 32 channels of I/O for the digital mixing consoles FORUM, GRAN FORUM and ARENA; a 16-channel I/O solution has been developed for the new CAPITOL IP digital mixing console.

www.aeq.eu

Stand: 8.C55

Encoder/transcoder

ATX Networks VersAtive

Supports IP, HD-SDI, HDMI, component or composite inputs; encodes broadcast-quality H.264 MPEG-2 SD/HD or transcodes H.264 to MPEG-2 on standalone basis or for ABR or multiscreen devices on a live or offline basis; supports Adaptive Flash Streaming for PC, HLS and RTSP for mobile/tablet and H.264/MPEG-2 TS for TV formats; supports adding new codecs and DRM.

www.atxnetworks.com

Stand: 14.580

DAB+ distribution inserter

2wcom FlexNsert/FlexXtract

Distribution inserter receives a DAB ETI data stream (according to EN 300799), converts the stream into a standard MPEG-2 TS signal and outputs it via ASI or Ethernet transport stream interfaces; distribution extractor demodulates a data stream (2048kb/s) from a DVB-S or DVB-S2 signal and converts the data into a standard ETI-signal according to EN 300799 or EDI-signal according to TS 102 693 to feed DAB or DAB+ transmitters; both units offer optional advanced bandwidth saving technology for up to 45 percent greater efficiency, together with a multiprogram regionalisation management option.

www.2wcom.com

Stand: 8.E78

HD DVB/IPTV STB

Albis Technologies SceneGate Micro II

STB provides pay TV operators with scalable, flexible system for delivering IPTV services, including linear TV, VOD, OTT and PVR; delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI 1.4a interface, and is 3-D-TV-ready, enabling service providers to deliver a more exclusive service offering.

www.albistechnologies.com

Stand: 14.560/561

Multiscreen platform

SatLink Communications Cross Screen Multimedia Platform

Features end-to-end IP cloud-based platform providing centralized content, subscriber and monetization management systems.

www.satlink.tv

Stand: 5.A17

Intercom system

Clear-Com HelixNet Partyline Intercom System

Station-to-station networking function is made possible with the new HLI-ET2 Ethernet Module; main stations can connect directly or through a LAN using standard IT switches; Ethernet Module comes standard with two RJ-45 jacks; a new HLI-FBS Fiber Module is also available for linking stations over long distances; Fiber Module has two fiber ports with small form-factor pluggable modules, for simple exchange of fiber transceivers.

www.clearcom.com

Stand: 10.D29

Broadcast control and monitoring system

L-S-B VSM

Virtual Studio Manager brings together the control of all major components of the TV production environment into a single IP-based system; works independently of third-party broadcast hardware manufacturers; designed to provide a flexible and powerful control toolbox to simplify and optimize operational workflows in the fields of production and broadcast in MCRs, studios and OB environments.

www.l-s-b.de

Stand: 8.B31

Transcoder

ATEME TITAN Live Transcoder

Real-time multichannel/format IP-based transcoder for multiscreen delivery of linear channels (TV, mobile, and Web); feature upgrades include support of HEVC output for real-time transcoding up to HD resolution.

www.ateme.com

Stand: 1.D71

Multicamera replay system

NewTek 3Play 4800

Designed to give sports producers unprecedented access to redundant capture, sophisticated visual effects, live replay switching, high-quality slow-motion and social media publishing — all within a single, turnkey system; provides out-of-the-box integration with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, allowing operators to instantly deliver media into their existing dialog with fans.

www.newtek.com

Stand: 7.K11

Headset mic

DPA Microphones d:fine series

Expanded d:fine series offers large amounts of gain before feedback and stable construction; easy to fit to discreet microphone system that can’t be seen on the face; available in both directional and omnidirectional options, in single- or dual-ear designs and with long or short booms; designed to fit comfortably and can be adjusted to accommodate any ear size and head shape.

www.dpamicrophones.com

Stand: 8.D76

High-performance disk storage

Quantum StorNext QX-2400

Features lower-latency 10,000rpm SAS drives; ideal for applications that require higher stream counts and/or for use as metadata storage; scales from 14.8TB to 172TB; can be combined in a multitier storage deployment.

www.quantum.com

Stand: 7.G30

EPG

ATX Networks DigiStream

Enables operators to offer HD EPGs and pre-generated or live local content; video or graphical content files can be uploaded remotely and set to play out at desired times or days using built-in scheduler; capable of HD/SD, MPEG-2/H.264 encoding; outputs in QAM over IP for direct insertion into premises distribution network.

www.atxnetworks.com

Stand: 14.580

Frame synchronizer

FOR-A FA-1010

Multi-purpose multichannel frame synchronizer allows asynchronous signal path routing for up to 10 channels of video and up to 160 channels of embedded audio, with clean-cut synchronized outputs — all within a 1RU box; supports 3G-SDI and HD/SD-SDI input/output as standard; audio processing offers delay adjustment and re-mapping functions, as well as a sample-rate converter.

www.for-a.com

Stand: 2.A51

Asymmetric router

Snell Vega

Can now route AES digital audio with the introduction of a new I/O card; new rear module has 24 bi-directional and user-programmable ports available with either D type connectors for balanced AES signals or HD-BNC connectors for unbalanced signals; Vega 2-RU 96-port and 4-RU 192-port provide highly compact video and audio routing solutions for applications such as OB vehicles or small edit suites.

www.snellgroup.com

Stand: 8.B70

Docking station

Sonnet Technologies Echo 15 Thunderbolt Dock

Features 15 ports: four USB 3.0, one GigE, one FireWire 800, one headphone, one microphone, one speaker, one audio in, one pass-through Thunderbolt (for either another Thunderbolt device or an external display), two 6Gb/s eSATA, and two internal SATA (one port for the included optical disc drive and one 6Gb/s port for a user-installable 2.5in SSD or 3.5in hard drive); includes the user’s choice of an 8x DVD±RW drive or a Blu-ray BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW drive with Blu-ray player software for OS X.

www.sonnettech.com

Stand: 7.G02

DVB-S/S2 satellite demodulator board

TeamCast SaTurn

Designed for the IRD industry; features a compact design, all-in-one approach (all DVB-S/S2 features, including VCM and ACM), dual on-board demodulator, low power, and top-class performance for 16 APSK and 32 APSK (ultra low implementation loss); provides efficient transponder usage; designed to make integration into IRD products easy.

www.teamcast.com

Stand: 2.B51

TV Everywhere solution

Viaccess-Orca TVE

End-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere solution is designed to enrich the user experience; enables operators to securely deliver live, VOD and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen in order to expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to market demands and increase subscriber loyalty; leveraging the cloud, content delivery is further optimized, allowing operators to deploy new and engaging services at a much faster time to market.

www.viaccess-orca.com

Stand: 1.A51

Open application frameworks

Vimond

Designed to enable customers to build great end-user experiences for phones, tablets, Macs, PCs and set-top-boxes; are implemented on Vimond APIs and built so that a broad variety of portals can take advantage of the Vimond Platform; each framework acts as a layer between an API and a portal, tying everything together for a rich viewer experience in a shorter time to market.

www.vimond.com

Stand: 14.B10

LTO archive

XenData SX-525

High-availability server cluster scales to provide multiple petabytes of nearline LTO storage; supports one or more LTO libraries connected via Fibre Channel; includes two servers running Windows Server 2012 in a clustered configuration with fully redundant RAID cache; supports most enterprise-class robotic LTO libraries, including models from HP, IBM, Oracle, Qualstar, Quantum and Spectra Logic; can be configured to mirror files across two LTO libraries, creating a fully redundant LTO archive system with no single point of failure.

www.xendata.com

Stand: 7.H47

IP video distribution, routing and switching

TVU Networks TVU Grid

Gives broadcasters the ability to easily and cost-effectively share live IP video content between multiple remote locations and switch between the feeds seamlessly; offers unlimited scalability, making it an ideal point-to-point or point-to-multiple-point live video distribution solution for broadcast network affiliates and station groups; allows broadcasters to distribute live video captured by any SDI input source with minimal latency.

www.tvupack.com

Stand: 2.B28

Real-time continuous ultra-motion systems

I-MOVIX X10, X10+

X10 delivers a 10X super-slow-motion output at native-HD resolution and image quality; gives production teams continuous access to instant replays at up to 10X the normal frame rate; developed in partnership with EVS, the X10 system is used with an EVS XT3 production server under LSM control; provides a familiar user interface and controls that any broadcast crew can use immediately; for sports productions requiring higher frame-rate levels, the X10+ system can also operate on an extreme-slow-motion mode at frame rates up to 2600fps in 1080i50 or up to 5600fps in 720p60 (100X slower than live action) with instant replay.

www.i-movix.com

Stand: 11.C55

Video over IP encoders and decoders

Matrox Graphics Maevex 5100 series

Extend full HD 1080p60 video over standard IP networks for a variety of applications, delivering exceptional streaming quality at low bandwidth; Maevex hardware captures, streams and decodes video from a variety of sources to fit different displays on the network, and even allows for third-party software-based decoding on non-Maevex devices; units come bundled with PowerStream software, which enables easy, remote management of Maevex devices and a wide variety of user-defined stream-management features; these include adjustable bit rates for minimal and cost-effective bandwidth consumption.

www.matrox.com

Stand: B.729

Audio montior

Marshall Electronics AR-DM2-B

16-channel digital audio monitor with 2RU frame and Tri-Color VU/PPM20-Segment LED Bar Graphs; provides timely visual, audio and e-mail notifications to help control rooms comply with CALM regulations; also provides pristine audio quality and unrivaled flexibility with 100-percent digital processing, Class D (digital) amplification, selectable stereo down-mix modes and Dolby Digital/Dolby E decoding capability (with optional ARDM-D552 module).

www.marshall-usa.com

Stand: 11.D20

Production switchers

Ross Video Vision Tritium series

3MLE production switchers feature Vision Octane production power within a budget-sensitive package; features 48 x 32 multi-definition inputs and outputs, six real 3D DVEs, 16 channels of internal MediaStores, 16 keyers, UltraChrome chroma keys, built-in dual-head multiviewers and massive external device control.

www.rossvideo.com

Stand: 9.C10

DAW

Merging Technologies Pyramix V8.1

Combines with the Horus Networked Audio Interface to provide — in addition to the Merging, DXD and 384kHz PCM — a hardware and software combination capable of DSD256, which is four times the resolution of the SACD standard; features include multiple, post FX, simultaneous background recording, as well as record pre-buffering, a Take Logger and Metadata tool, edit/mix/master while in recording, and interleaved, multi-mono and strip split recordings.

www.merging.com

Stand: 8.E96

MAM system

Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector V5.2

Latest version of DIVAdirector MAM system; permission-based Web application enables complete access to file-based content stored by DIVArchive systems; support for multiple audio channels for different language tracks allows users to provide multiple language options for a given video file; also gives users more QC options in the form of graphical metadata charts from the SAMMA ingest system; a new QC import-and-analysis feature allows users to import and analyze third-party quality-control metadata.

www.fpdigital.com

Stand: 7.D14

Console

Lawo mc256

Available in five different frame sizes — for example, 16 faders for smaller OB vehicles or 80 faders for more complex challenges; designed to be easy to understand and intuitive to operate; features include permanent metering of the 16 central faders, more directly accessible parameters, nine individually assignable user buttons, illuminated rotary knobs for an even better overview, large trackball buttons, improved snapshot operation thanks to more directly accessible buttons, and integrated RTW goniometer or user panel in the overbridge.

www.lawo.de

Stand: 8.C71

ASI transport stream monitor/switch module

dB Broadcast IQASI82

Capable of continuous monitoring and switching of two separate or related ASI Transport Streams, with each stream being monitored independently; switching is near-seamless; can be mixed with Snell modules and packed in high-density configuration — up to eight modules in a 3RU frame, saving space and cost.

www.dbbroadcast.co.uk

Stand: 10.A28

Camcorder

JVC GY-HM70

Shoulder-supported camcorder is designed to deliver 60p full HD images and innovative features at a cost-effective price point; with a 12-megapixel CMOS imager, it records 1920 x 1080 footage in the AVCHD Progressive format at 28Mb/s to dual solid-state memory cards; is equipped with a high-quality 29.5mm wide-angle GT lens that offers smooth 16X dynamic zoom performance; features manual focus, iris and shutter controls, as well as manual and automatic white balance.

www.jvcpro.eu

Stand: 10.D45

I/O interface card

Calrec AVB card for Hydra2

Allows signals to be sent over standard networks to other AVB-compliant equipment, such as Riedel’s intercom systems; because of AVB’s support for various channel and latency options on 100Mb or GigE, AVB is designed to make use of a number of extensions to the Ethernet standard hat are designed to support real-time streaming services; this capability means that bandwidth can be reserved through network paths to lock down switching resources and ensure streaming-friendly packet queuing and forwarding behavior.

www.calrec.com

Stand: 8.C58

Management software

Xytech MediaPulse Transmission

Has been enhanced with the inclusion of interfaces to Miranda iControl, Net Insight and Avid Capture for the control of Airspeeds; Circuit Profiles and Specifications now allow for the automation creation of multiple circuits in an order based upon user-configurable parameters in an easy-to-use, clean, modern interface.

www.XytechSystems.com

Stand: 6.C22

Audio codec

AEQ Phoenix Stratos

Designed for IP+ISDN transition scenarios; compatible with the Phoenix Studio Mercury and Venus IP audio codecs and the Control Phoenix control and management software; features one X21/V35 and one ISDN interface; delivered with automatic backup; is fully operational from a front panel.

www.aeq.eu

Stand: 8.C55

DLNA technology component

ACCESS NetFront Living Connect

DLNA Technology Component integrated with conditional access to provide “studio confident” media-sharing; enables operators to deploy DLNA Premium Video Guidelines; includes new Media Processing Engine, which provides support for more than 120 file types, smart media manager and remote user interface.

www.access-company.com

Stand: 14.101

HD MPEG-4 IP encoder

Cobham Broadcast

Not only gives camera operators the ability to establish bi-directional connectivity, but also the ability to encode and transmit live broadcast-quality HD video from anywhere that has broadband access; can easily be connected to virtually any camera; includes balanced audio inputs with integral broadcast-standard IFB talkback.

www.cobham.com

Stand: 1.F41

Adaptive bit-rate solutions

Harmonic ProMedia

For multiscreen processing and delivery; new features include HEVC and Ultra HD support, increased synergy with the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system, and support for closed captioning, regional blackouts and Nielsen ID3 tagging.

www.harmonicinc.com

Stand: 1.B20

IP to analog converter

ATX Networks UCrypt

New IP-to-analog version ingest programs in IP format and retransmits them in analog; ideal for converting content into analog format to service bulk MDU, hospitality or commercial accounts wired with only coax cable.

www.atxnetworks.com

Stand: 14.580

Multiscreen encoder

Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 4000EX

Ideal for premium live and linear applications from IPTV and OTT headends to high-profile live streaming deployments; features rich adaptive streaming format support for reaching viewers with high-quality experiences on a broad range of devices, while its underlying Kayak technology platform enables easy, future-proof upgradability to support new features, formats and technology as they emerge.

www.digitalrapids.com

Stand: 7.F33

DTV audio processor

Linear Acoustic AERO.100

Supports AEROMAX loudness control, UPMAX II upmixing/downmixing, Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding, Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding, ITU (AI) limiter, video delay, and Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics (ID) hybrid metadata processing; processes 10 audio channels (5.1+2+2) via AES and HS/SD-SDI I/O; control and monitoring via comprehensive TCP/IP remote, and access to loudness logging data from ITU-R BS.1770-3 meters via http server, all in a 1RU package; non-coding version available.

www.linearacoustic.com

Stand: 8.D30

Camera interface

Bluebell Net Caddie

Transforms the entire camera’s bidirectional linear control, audio and video signals into packet-based IP protocols, all on a single Cat 6 cable; allows operators to plug cameras directly into a venue’s Gigabit infrastructure for the distribution of live camera feeds; provides an IP equivalent to a genlocked SDI system.

www.bluebellcomms.co.uk

Stand: 10.F24

Modular A/V monitor

Wohler AMP2-E16V

Features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, audio delays, a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby or SMPTE 2020 metadata; offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs; features 32 complete system configuration presets, a complete internal help system and Ethernet software updates.

www.wohler.com

Stand: 10.B10

Broadcast cables

Optical Cable Corporation

Stadium and arena cables are optimized to withstand the rigors of difficult cable pulls, high tensile loading and severe crush occurrences; can repeatedly endure the abuse associated with the extreme demands in rapid deployment and retrieval applications; well-suited to the harsh environment associated with outside field broadcast applications; designed to be a practical and reliable means of high-capacity data transmission in challenging environments without the delicacy normally associated with traditional fiber-optic cables.

www.occfiber.com

Stand: 10.F29

Surround sound streaming for mobile devices

Fraunhofer IIS HE-AAC

HE-AAC software, natively integrated in Android 4.1 and higher, delivers movie theater-like experience to the home; with an HDMI connection to a home theater system, Android devices can stream high-quality content with surround sound into the living room; supports any channel configuration up to 48 channels and all

broadcast metadata.

www.iis.fraunhofer.de

Stand: 8.B80

Cable mounted plug

Fischer Connectors Triax 1051

For improved long-distance performance; features include sealing up to IP68, push-pull locking system and cable clamp sets; offers cable bend reliefs, protective sleeves and sealing caps; is HD/SD signal-compliant; optimized for 3-D broadcast cameras; is RoHS- and REACH-compliant.

www.fischerconnectors.com

Stand: 11.E31

Video compression module

Artel Video Systems DLC610

Includes a user-programmable JPEG 2000 encoder or decoder with low latency and industry-standard ASI encapsulation for transporting HD-SDI signals across DVB-ASI-compatible networks; features an intoPIX compression core, allowing it to compress a single HD-SDI signal into an 80Mb/s to 180Mb/s JPEG 2000 video code stream and, encapsulated with all audio and ancillary data, into DVB-ASI according to industry standards.

www.artel.com

Stand: 2.A20

Audio monitoring software

RTW SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 Series

Latest firmware update combines control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system; supports all current EBU/ITU loudness regulations, including ITU 1770-3; Multicorrelator display offers detailed phase information between all channel-pair combinations; LFE correlator offers advanced testing for phase problems between any given channel in respect to LFE.

www.rtw.de

Stand: 8.D92

OTT monitoring system

Agama Technologies Analyzer OTT

Adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming QA probe range for fully automated QoS/QoE monitoring and testing of OTT video services; now supports MPEG-DASH ABR streaming technology standard, for active monitoring of MPEG-DASH manifests and segments; already supports HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Smooth Streaming protocols; all protocols can be used concurrently in any combination.

www.agama.tv

Stand: 4.A71

CDN selection product

Broadpeak umbrellaCDN

Designed to enable content providers and operators to cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE; ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rule-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content (live/VOD, pay/free, premium/trailer), time of day, QoS and more.

www.broadpeak.tv

Stand: 4.B72

Transcoder

ATEME TITAN File Transcoder

Carrier-grade software video transcoding system dedicated to multiscreen delivery of VOD; upgrades include support of HEVC output for any type of file transcoding, from mobile resolution to Ultra High Definition (UHDTV) 4K high-frame rate video.

www.ateme.com

Stand: 1.D71

Audio restoration

CEDAR Audio CEDAR Cambridge

Offers more than 30 processes that allow users to remove almost any form of noise, from simple background noise to recording artefacts to the noises encountered when transferring optical soundtracks to modern media; features up to eight audio tracks, each with its own video window, SMPTE synchronization, background and batch processing, automation and other features designed to process and sweeten dialogue and soundtracks; integrates quickly into video restoration suites.

www.cedaraudio.com

Stand: 8.C98

Cellular newsgathering platform

Dejero LIVE+ Platform Version 2.9

New remote control feature gives broadcast operators an easy means of controlling Dejero’s LIVE+ Transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems from any studio or remote location using any HTML5-enabled Web browser, including those running on mobile devices; an updated codec is able to product much better audio quality at similar bit rates than previous versions; update also includes improvements to transmission reliability.

www.dejero.com

Stand: 11.C21

Mic preamp

Digigram Q-Mic

Professional mic preamp designed for smartphones and tablets; provides low noise and high gain (up to +24dB); low power consumption (less than 500µA) enables long recording sessions and uninterrupted on-air interviews; lightweight, rugged casing features professional connectors.

www.digigram.com

Stand: 8.C51

HD camera

Ikegami HDK-97A

16-bit portable HD companion-camera supports not only 1080i/720p, but also 3G signals such as 1080/59.94p 4:2:2 and 1080/59.94i 4:4:4; employs advanced new progressive AIT CCD imagers and an all-new 3G digital video processing system for superior picture detail and accurate rendition of color gradations; designed for traditional-style multi-camera production applications.

www.ikegami.de

Stand: 11.A31

DSNG/ OB van

Studiotech DSNG/OB vans

Mercedes four-wheel drive vehicle; compact but equipped with everything required for DSNG or OB use; features new Evertz Dreamcatcher slow-motion replay technology, working in 4K,3G,HD and SD for live production and sports broadcasting; rugged and reliable from the depths of winter in Northern Europe to the heat of the deserts of Northern Africa.

www.studiotech.com

Stand: 11.C64

Portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer

MultiDyne FS-18000

Transports up to 18 digital optical or SDI signals over a single fiber, simplifying the transport of additional signals in remote locations where there is an insufficient amount of available fibers; enables users to input any digital optical signal, with a data rate of up to 4.25Gb/s; all 18 signals are transmitted over one fiber; the receiver then outputs each of the 18 signals individually.

www.multidyne.com

Stand: 10.D46b

Production switcher

Ross Video Carbonite C2S

New 24-button 2ME panel for Carbonite incorporates individual ME Effects Memory keypads; includes all of the features of the C2M panel and adds ME effects memory controls in addition to the standard global controls.

www.rossvideo.com

Stand: 9.C10

Pan-and-tilt head

Shotoku SG-900

Offers vibration-free speed in an ergonomically designed sturdy package; designed for OB and studio production with teleprompters or box-type lenses; supports 89kg; features single-knob balance adjustment; incorporates the VISCAM ultimate fluid drag system to control smooth movement

www.shotoku.tv

Stand: 11.F40

File sharing system

Signiant Media Shuttle

Hybrid SaaS file transfer solution for moving large files securely among its business partners in today’s most demanding workflows; offers the flexibility of customizable portals that can be branded and quickly configured in one of three modes — Send, Share or Submit — to support the needs of any project, team or media enterprise; features subscription-based pricing and functionality optimized for media operations professionals.

www.signiant.com

Stand: 14.125

Workflow system

NOA Audio Solutions actLINE

Includes a collection of new features, including full mediABUTLER support for WMV, and open-source video formats such as ffv1; integrates third-party transcoders such as RHOZET Carbon Coder for all typical production formats.

www.noa-audio.com

Stand: 8.D91

BPM and workflow manager

Tedial Ficus

Features an improved workflow creation capability using standard BPM notation and associated tools to enable users to create, modify and maintain their workflows; new version makes it possible to execute workflows across multiple sites, enabling broadcasters to re-allocate tasks based on local technical or human resources, or to take advantage of available expertise across the enterprise and beyond to third-party facilities.

www.tedial.com

Stand: 8.B41

Audio monitor

Wohler AMP1-16M

Dual-input SDI audio monitor provides broadcasters monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD/SD-SDI streams; 1RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream; features clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4in LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones or XLR balanced analog outputs.

www.wohler.com

Stand: 10.B10

Multimedia presentation appliance

Media Power NewsTouch

Allows users to perform broadcast press-clipping and web clipping, live video or sports commentary using a touch-based interface; is a standalone presentation appliance for a live broadcasting environment; features scroll, zoom, rotate and interactive drawing tools, controlled by easy-to-master and intuitive gestures.

www.mediapower.it

Stand: 7.J42

Multiscreen video system

Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000

“Anything in, anything out” encoding/transcoding platform combines simplicity, reliability, scalability and flexibility; capable of both real-time and offline HEVC encoding for multiscreen and OTT applications, using MPEG-Dash packaging to tablets, smart phones and connected TVs.

www.thomson-networks.com

Stand: 14.A10

On-screen branding

Pixel Power Pixel OnDemand

Software-only solution for on-screen branding, promotion and creative graphics; delivers the company’s core graphics engine with use-based pricing to suit IPTV, VOD, multiscreen and other content repackaging business practices; this reduces the capital outlay while enhancing efficiency and providing the flexibility for operations to scale as their requirements evolve.

www.pixelpower.com

Stand: 7.A31

4K router

Miranda NVISION 8500

UHDTV-enhanced series is optimized with SMPTE RP-168-compliant, quad-link 3Gb/s switching for the efficient handling of 4K links; with a wide range of 4K-enabled, hybrid audio/video switching and processing modules, plus support for long-distance fiber cable runs, routers already offer a range of reliable 4K capabilities suitable for any application.

www.miranda.com

Stand: 8.D41

IPTV platform

IDC Digital Tattoo

Designed to enable direct-to-home (DTH) satellite operators to offer IPTV services to residential customers living in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs); expands DTH satellite operators’ service offerings and customer base; uses standard Ethernet connectivity to deliver content from the gateway to subscribers; additional services such as Internet and Voice over IP may be offered using the same infrastructure.

www.datacast.com

Stand: 1.C29

Switcher series

FOR-A HVS-XT

HD/SD compact video switcher series is designed for live events, news studios and OB vans; HVS-XT100 comprises a separate main unit and control panel, while the HVS-XT110 is an integrated single-unit design; switchers expand on the HVS-300 swticher’s functions, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronization, mulitviewer, re-sizing engines, multiple 2.5D DVEs, transition effects and a high-quality chroma key; standard features include two freely assignable keyers and two DSK channels that can be applied to Aux outputs.

www.for-a.com

Stand: 2.A51

Antenna

Alan Dick Broadcast UHF Broadband Medium Power panel antenna

Now available for Bands IV and V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL; designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.

www.alandickbroadcast.com

Stand: 8.B99

Network media processor

Envivio Halo

Encrypts, packages, stores and distributes video streams for TV Everywhere and TV Anytime services; designed to offer huge network capacity savings, increase the flexibility of multiscreen operations and enable time-shifted applications such as catch-up TV, start-over TV, nPVR and targeted ad insertion; works with the existing broadcast infrastructure to deliver protected video to any device.

www.envivo.com

Stand: 1.D73

Post-production system

Colorfront Express Dailies

High-performance, digital processing system for commercials, motion picture and high-end episodic HD television production; extends support across brand new MacPro, iMac and MacBook Pro platforms; offers powerful parallel background rendering, using the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan and AMD FirePro graphics cards for fast 4K video display, 4K deBayer and 4K deliverables.

www.colorfront.com

Stands: 7.F11, 7.G33, 12.A10

Graphics creation software

ChyronHego LyricPRO 8.6

Enables the easy creation of sophisticated graphics; features support for Windows 7 64-bit playout, native support for stereoscopc 3-D, scriptless transitions and touschscreen-enabled graphics; accelerates graphic workflows that result in a short cycle time to air; LyricPRO software powers ChyronHego’s line of real-time CGs and BlueNet-enabled graphics servers.

www.chyronhego.com

Stand: 7.D11

HD Digital Video cables

Belden Duobond Plus DNH series

Extends range of coaxial digital video cables and connectors; bonded foil over the dielectric makes the termination of Belden’s 1-Piece HD BNC easy and much faster than the traditional three-piece BNCs; provides for reliable performance required for HD, 3G and 4K video transmissions.

www.beldensolutions.com

Stand: 8.D41

SSD recorder

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck 3.8

New version adds 6G-SDI support on the output for HyperDeck Studio Pro, as well as on-screen menus to both HyperDeck Studio models where you can set formats and other features; adds new Ethernet remote control support; update is free of charge and available on company website.

www.blackmagicdesign.com

Stand: 7.H20

Camera-mounted transmitter

Integrated Microwave Technologies Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

Enables broadcasters to transmit video over cellular, microwave, Wi-Fi and satellite connections, offering ENG/OB teams an alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links; is a combination of Nucomm’s COFDM technology and Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive bit rate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system; enables broadcasters to cover live breaking news and provide real-time reporting from locations that are too costly or difficult to reach with

traditional methods.

www.imt-broadcast.com

Stand: 11.C21

IP encoder/decoder

Digigram AQORD *LINK

Hardware encoder/decoder delivers live event IP contributions to studio, SSL, STL or studio-to-CDN applications in any point-to-point or point-to-multipoint application; provides simultaneous HD/SD live encoding, transcoding and local recording on up to two video channels from SDI video inputs, recorded material or IP streams.

www.digigram.com

Stand: 8.C51

Connector

Fischer Connectors FiberOptic

Push-pull interconnecting solution is designed for premium optical performance in extreme environments; is quick and easy to clean thanks to a removable mono-block mate adapter and to the possibility of rinsing the unmated connectors freely under water or in an ultrasound bath; has a high ingress protection of IP68 when mated and IP67 in unmated conditions; optical performance is insensitive to the mechanical strain on the connector.

www.fischerconnectors.com

Stand: 11.E31

Touch monitor

RTW TM3

The new TM3-SWMC software license for the TM3 line expands the functionality of the TM3 TouchMonitor series with PPM, VU, loudness, and a new combination of PPM and loudness moving coil instruments; moving coil emulation display features vertical or horizontal orientation and numeric and peak indicators with single, double and stereo channel instruments; additional M/S moving coil emulation is selectable for stereo groups in the PPM moving coil mode.

www.rtw.de

Stand: 8.D92

Workflow system

TMD Mediaflex post-production extensions

Underpins the complete business-level processes, from wish lists, make lists and projects through to review, approvals and distribution packaging; post module of Mediaflex includes the ability to make rough-cut editing on the desktop, passing EDLs on to any popular editor for finishing; review and approvals of new content can be made on any Mediaflex workstation, including the new i-mediaflex mobile apps, which allow content to be viewed on a tablet anywhere in Wi-Fi range, with the ability to add comments or set approvals in the metadata.

www.tmd.tv

Stand: 2.C58

Audio and video monitoring

Video Clarity RTM 3G

Allows users to test the quality of any delivered service bit rate or resolution that is deployed either from broadcast interfaces or IP networks to ensure that service and product performance levels are understood before content and product are offered to the market; features DMOS, a full-resolution, full-reference-quality human perceptual measurement performed in real time; enables multiple audio and video measurements in one system at the same time.

www.videoclarity.com

Stand: 2.C57

HD DVB/IPTV STB

Albis Technologies SceneGate Micro

Compact, entry-level IP STB delivers OTT, IPTV services; can also be used as cost-efficient “second room” STB; now supports HDMI 1.4b and a default memory configuration of 512MB; provides 25 percent more computing power, further improving the user experience.

www.albistechnologies.com

Stand: 14.560/561

Archive importing software

Cinegy Desktop 9.5

Interface for ingesting, importing, logging, editing and exporting items from Cinegy Archive; includes a suite of tools for logging and editing, as well as an almost unlimitless ability to import and export media to third-party nonlinear editing and automation systems; audio model enhancements add workflows for handling mono, stereo and surround audio tracks through the complete media lifecycle; additional updates include an enhanced audio mixer for the timeline, allowing mixing of source tracks to master outputs along with clip or track level gain adjustments.

www.cinegy.com

Stand: 7.A30

IPTV playout

Edgeware D-VDN for IPTV

IPTV version enables control and streaming between existing STBs and new companion apps for second-screen devices, such as smart phones or tablets; allows service providers to break constraints of existing IPTV delivery networks by providing flexibility to quickly add compelling apps rather than re-engineer entire service; includes remote control of the STB, scheduling nPVR recordings and streaming between the STB and a second screen; includes options for enhancing the QoE of both live and on-demand services, even over lossy xDSL lines.

www.edgeware.tv

Stand: 14.C10

Camera interface

Bluebell Net Caddie

Transforms the entire camera’s bidirectional linear control, audio and video signals into packet-based IP protocols, all on a single Cat 6 cable; allows operators to plug cameras directly into a venue’s Gigabit infrastructure for the distribution of live camera feeds; provides an IP equivalent to a genlocked SDI system.

www.bluebell.tv

Stand: 10.F24

Content recommendation engine

nangu.TV Recommendation Engine

Designed to provide a simple way for viewers to access relevant content, thereby giving advertisers a targeted approach; incorporated into the nangu.TV app; available for download via the App Store or Google Play; enables viewers watching content powered by the nangu.TV platform to receive recommendations based on previous viewing habits and established patterns.

www.nangu.tv

Stand: 14.281

Media reader

Sonnet Technologies Qio

Line of readers now updated with new Thunderbolt interface options; original Qio supports major HD video memory card formats including SxS, P2, CompactFlash, SDHC and SDXC; also on display will be the Qio CF4 four-slot CompactFlash (CF) card reader and the Qio E3 three-slot SxS card reader; both are able to support concurrent file ingest from all slots; Sonnet will display the Qio MR compact mobile rack device for PCs, which supports all major HD video memory card formats.

www.sonnettech.com

Stand: 7.G02

Hybrid TV solution

Viaccess-Orca

Combines the company’s HbbTV platform and embedded conditional-access system; designed to simplify the transition from analog to digital; ensures a high level of content protection via cardless security while providing an unmatched layer of interactivity guaranteed to increase viewer engagement; using the turnkey platform, broadcasters can significantly extend their broadcast services without investing in a new backend solution to protection their revenue streams and increase ARPU.

www.viaccess-orca.com

Stand: 1.A51

Router/switcher

Ross Video Carbonite xTreme

Merges production switching with signal routing and distribution in the same chassis; combination simplifies installation and operation while also offering cost savings; chassis can be configured with an I/O of up to 144 x 144 in increments of eight; internally houses Carbonite

production switcher.

www.rossvideo.com

Stand: 9.C10

Automated testing system

S3 Group HS64

Latest in a family multiscreen TV delivery products; designed to address the large-scale test automation of up to 64 devices simultaneously for stress, performance and reliability use cases; simulates real-world usage conditions and enabling several generations of Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs) to be simultaneously stress and reliability tested; tests the robustness of new software releases and product upgrades, along with capturing key performance metrics.

www.s3group.com/tv-technology

Stand: 3.B18

HD DVB/IPTV STB

Albis Technologies SceneGate 9300

HD DVB/IPTV STB that supports on-demand, linear TV and OTT services; compact, modular-based design integrates SD memory card support and an HDD slot; features 1600MIPS dual processor for exceptional picture quality, delivering HD resolution up to 1080p60 via an HDMI 1.4a interface; graphics CPU supports OpenGL ES 2.0 and WebGL.

www.albistechnologies.com

Stand: 14.560/561

Three-axis motorized antenna mount

Hiltron Communications HMAM-Ka

Triple-axis motorized 2.4m receive-only Ka-band antenna with switchable linear and circular polarization; developed with ESA Microwave, based on a newly designed KA-band polarizer; includes the 21GHz band; incorporates a complete high-precision rotatable satellite antenna mount designed for use in commercial satellite operations; includes professional-grade motorized drives for azimuth and elevation plus a high-accuracy polarization drive; an HMAM-IOT version is also available.

www.hiltron.de

Stand: 4.B89

Visual loudness metering plug-in

NUGEN Audio VisLM

Now includes time code feature, making it possible to relate loudness parameters directly to time code references; gives audio engineers and editors a clear frame-accurate position for any alerts, true-peak overs, maximum values and other indicators to picture; available in the Avid AAX format and in a 64-bit OS X version, and will now also include support for 64-bit iLok protection for AAX, VST and audio units.

www.nugenaudio.com

Stand: 7.F07

Targeted ad-insertion platform

IDC LASER

New edition solves licensing, regulatory and copyright issues faced by broadcasters and service providers; allows television networks and content distributors to maximize their ad revenues by providing targeted local ad insertion, blackout management and DVB-S/S2 satellite video reception in one cost-effective platform; allows regional or local content to be inserted at the edge of the network depending upon considerations such as geographic location, time zone, ethnicity, language and regulatory issues.

www.datacast.com

Stand: 1.C29

File-based QC application

Nexidia QC v2.0

Automated, file-based QC application can automatically test critical components of media with proprietary technology — tests that, until now, could only be performed manually; contains unique tests to verify that closed captions, video description and audio language are not only present but also correct; has an API that allows it to integrate easily into other workflow and QC applications.

www.nexidia.tv

Stand: 3.A46

4 x 4 video bridge

AirTies Air 4820

Supports the new 802.11ac wireless standard; designed to enable almost triple the throughput of video and data over greater distances to connect more devices — such as TV, tablets and mobile devices — to stream and view HD video; uses 4 x 4 Quantenna chipset, providing 1.7Gb/s throughput; supports advanced beamforming to expand the field of delivery.

www.airties.com

Stand: 5.B33

Real-time chroma keyer

Crystal Vision Safire 3

Real-time chroma keyer uses sophisticated algorithm and numerous key processing options, including built-in color correction and video delay, to produce the best possible chroma key; dedicated touch-screen control panel provides easy operation; works with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources; ideal for all live virtual productions from studio to sport.

www.crystalvision.tv

Stand: 2.B11

Unifying configuration software

Trilogy Gateway

Unified system configuration software provides unlimited ability to build, modify and save multiple databases to suit any communications scenario; operates in a simple Windows environment; its licensing model allows the range of current features to be unlocked by purchasing and entering a key code; if desired, features such as live updates for real-time changes and SIP connectivity can currently be added via this method with the potential to unlock future enhancements via the same route.

www.trilogycomms.com

Stand: 10.A29

Televator elevating pedestal

Telemetrics EP6

Fifth-generation unit may be customizable for a range of requirements; is based on the company’s experience with the EP5/EWM/Televator, which have a specific travel length — a drawback in studios with low or high ceilings; works as a push (floor) or pull (ceiling) configuration.

www.telemetricsinc.com

Stand: 11.E37

OTT systems

Globecast OTT

Highlights include new OTT deals, such as an application developed for sport powerhouse beINSport; suite of B-to-B services for OTT content, whether live, VoD or a conversion of live to VoD; new satellite capacity agreements have recently been concluded, such as a deal with Arabsat in North Africa, as well as increased fiber connectivity to the four corners of the globe.

www.globecast.com

Stand: 1.A29

Content monetization interface

Blue Lucy Media Miura StoreFront

Enables content owners to realize the value of assets by providing a public-facing portal through which material can easily be searched, retrieved and purchased; the white-label content publishing and point-of-sale platform provides a simple and highly automated system for content owners to showcase and monetize their media catalog; also provides interfaces to billing and CRM systems to provide a completely automated store function.

www.bluelucy.com

Stand: 7.J40

On-set dailies processing system

Colorfront On-Set Dailies 2014

Features accelerated CPU and GPU processing of HD/2K/4K video via NVIDIA’s latest Quadro K6000, Tesla K20 and GeForce GTX Titan cards, plus support for AJA Corvid Ultra with simultaneous HD/4K/UHDTV high frame rate video output; offers an improved grading toolset with new primary and selective grading tools, the introduction of masks and curves, with mapping for third-party control panels.

www.colorfront.com

Stands: 7.F11, 7.G33, 12.A10

Disk archive

Quantum Lattus-M

Features StorNext with policy-based tiering and archiving for more intelligently managed long-term storage; ideal for big-data environments that include multiple tiers of storage, from high-performance primary storage to active archiving to tape; lower latency than tape for more predictable restore times; supports HTTP REST access.

www.quantum.com

Stand: 7.G30

UHF digital transmitters

Thomson Broadcast FUTHURA range

Fully wideband UHF digital transmitters are compact, generating up to 11.6kW in one cabinet with up to 29-percent efficiency; can be installed and tuned over all the UHF band without changing or retuning any module; designed to save broadcasters space, energy and maintenance costs, allowing network operators to reduce operating expenses and increase profitability.

www.thomson-broadcast.com

Stand: 8.C11