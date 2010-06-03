Hungarian broadcaster streamlines subtitling with Softel Swift, Cyclone

Hungarian broadcaster Origo TV has installed an automated subtitling and teletext solution based on Softel Swift and Cyclone technology at its Budapest headquarters. The installation allows the broadcaster to meet requirements for subtitling and teletext on its four channels, with the ability to do live subtitling on each channel.

The Softel solution includes Swift Create subtitle preparation and repurposing workstations; Swift TX subtitle management and playout with live input, together with an interface to Origo TV's newsroom system; and the Cyclone teletext management and transmission platform with Flair teletext editors.

The solution deployed at Origo TV also uses the Softel vFlex SD and HD-SDI ancillary data inserter to insert the teletext signal into the broadcast SDI video.