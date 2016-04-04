HP, Nvidia Team On ‘VR Ready’ Workstations

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—A collaboration between HP and Nvidia will allow 3D content creators and other media professionals to use the new HP Z workstations to create virtual reality experiences. The configurations are Nvidia VR Ready systems equipped with Quadro professional GPUs. The HP configurations come in various units: HP Z240, HP Z640 and HP Z840.

HP Z840

The new workstations can use up to two Quadro M6000 24GB cards. HP systems with Dual M6000 24GB cards can use Nvidia’s GPU Affinity API and VR synchronization technologies to reportedly reduce image tearing. Each configuration is tested with optional HTC Vive head mounted displays.

The Nvidia VR Ready HP Z workstations are now available; the Dual M6000 24GB cards are available as an aftermarket option now and will be integrated in May. Starting price for the configurations is $4,363.