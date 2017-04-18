Hong Kong’s Dim Sum TV Adopts Amagi Cloudport for Playout

NEW YORK — Amagi announced that Hong Kong broadcaster Dim Sum TV is using Amagi’s Cloudport cloud-based channel playout platform to deliver its Cantonese satellite TV entertainment channel to audiences in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.



Dim Sum TV is supporting its entire playout workflow—from content ingest and preparation, storage and archival, playlist management and scheduling to graphics insertion, cloud playout and delivery— from Cloudport in an automated, secure fashion.



Cloudport is hosted on a secure, globally accessible, Amazon AWS platform. As part of the transition to Cloudport, Dim Sum TV moved all of its content to the Amagi cloud, including playlists and schedules. Through a single web user interface, Dim Sum is able to manage its content assets, add dynamic graphics, create and edit playlists, and configure feeds from any global location.



Dim Sum TV’s first deployment was for delivery to the APSTAR teleport in Hong Kong, where a Cloudport edge playout server was installed. The content was pushed to the edge server from the cloud, and the played-out content was uplinked to a satellite for delivery and distribution to audiences in Hong Kong. Based on the success of the teleport deployment, Dim Sum TV is now using Cloudport to deliver content directly to an operator headend in Southeast Asia, from where it is distributed to viewers. Furthermore, owing to all of its content being on the cloud, Dim Sum TV now has a scalable solution in Cloudport to expand into other locations in Southeast Asia, as planned.