Home Depot Television adopts Omneon infrastructure

Home Depot, the home improvement specialty retailer, has purchased an media processing and storage platform from Omneon to enable more efficient handling of media at the Home Depot Television (HDTV) facility in Atlanta and to support the facility’s migration to a tapeless production workflow.

In supporting production from start to finish, the Omneon platform will simplify media ingest and management, make it easier for the Home Depot staff to find and repurpose content, and facilitate delivery of finished video in the required format.

The Home Depot facility operates a satellite headend that delivers communications and employee training video to 2244 Home Depot stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, Guam and China. In producing this combination of live and on-demand video, sent via satellite and also pushed to PCs at each store, Home Depot undertakes between 500 and 600 projects a year, each averaging between 10 and 30 minutes.

To shift these operations to file-based technology, Home Depot invested in a platform comprising a four-channel Omneon MediaDeck server system, a 12TB MediaGrid active storage system, the company’s Media Application Server (MAS), and the ProXplore media clip and metadata management application.

Together, ProXplore and the MAS simplify the file-based media workflow by enabling enterprise-wide visibility and coordinated management of content and, in turn, ensure that Home Depot can manage, access and process stored content from a centralized platform.