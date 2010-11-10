Hitachi showcases latest technology at Greenbelt, MD, show
Hitachi showcased several camera and recording innovations at the Professional Products’ Technology Fair last month in Greenbelt, MD.
The company featured several new products, including the Z-HD5000 studio and field HD camera; the SK-HD100 native 1080i, multiapplication, HD studio/field production camera; the CR-P2HD, a P2 HD-supported recording system; and the DK-H100 and DK-Z50 point-of-view cameras.
The Z-HD5000 is a portable, dockable HDTV studio and EFP camera, with native scan in 1080/59.94i or 1080/50i. The camera can be docked to an optical fiber, triax or RF wireless adapter, or a P2 HD recorder for stand-alone recording.
