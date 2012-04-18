Hitachi Kokusai Linear brings Brazilian transmission focus to NAB Show

Hitachi Kokusai Linear Equipamentos Eletronicos is showcasing its broadcast transmitter line and how it is serving the needs of broadcasters in Brazil and throughout Latin America during the 2012 NAB Show.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric recently acquired the Brazilian broadcast transmitter manufacturer Linear Equipamentos Eletrônicos.

Linear is one of the largest suppliers of transmitters in Brazil and Latin America, and has designed, installed and serviced more than 37,000 installations in more than 40 countries.

Linear offers a wide range of economical, efficient transmitters, exciters, encoders, multiplexers, gap-fillers and converters. As a part of Hitachi Kokusai Electric, it will continue to deliver products that put digital well within reach.

See Hitachi Kokusai Linear at 2012 NAB Show booth SU7219.