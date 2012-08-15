Hiltron to feature HSACU satellite newsgathering antenna controller at IBC2012

Hiltron will showcase its HSACU satellite newsgathering antenna controller at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Shown as a prototype last year at IBC2011 and now in full production, the Hiltron HSACU controller incorporates fully automated satellite auto-acquisition.

It is compatible with all leading motorized satellite newsgathering antennas. The HSACU is designed for integration into SNG trucks or for refurbishment of existing SNG antenna control systems.

Housed in a compact rack-mountable chassis, it provides easy and efficient control of three-axis motorized antennas up to 2.4m in diameter. Azimuth, elevation and polarization control are performed entirely in software.

The Hiltron HSACU can be fully controlled locally or from a remote IP browser. Local control is achieved via front-panel pushbuttons and a color touch-panel graphic display. In IP remote control mode, the entire system can be operated from wherever is convenient to the SNG workflow.

See Hiltron at IBC2012 Stand 4.B89