Hiavision Powers Boston Symphony Tanglewood Lawncast

MONTREAL, CANADA —Haivision, an enterprise video technology company, announced that the Boston Symphony Orchestra is using Haivision’s video streaming solutions to power an enhanced mobile viewing experience at Tanglewood, the outdoor summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.



Called the “Tanglewood Lawncast,” this mobile pilot program offers participating audience members access to exclusive digital media content—including program notes, performer interviews, and live camera feeds of the concert—via their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Launched earlier this summer, the BSO has expanded the program and will make the content available to 400 participating audience members at two concerts on August 15th and 23rd.



Lawncast was designed and implemented by engineering, programming and installation A/V company North American Theatrix using Haivision video solutions. To make Lawncast possible, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is broadcasting the concert to mobile devices using Haivision’s enterprise-grade Makito X encoders. Audiences can access the video streams on their iPads, iPhones and Android devices using Haivision’s InStream Mobile, a free video player.



The Haivision solution delivers HD video to mobile audiences in well under one second. Haivision says its Makito X HD encoders support up to 1080p60 resolution with low end-to-end latency. InStream Mobile brings high quality, low-latency HD video to iPads, iPhones, and Android devices and delivers the highest performance media experience to many simultaneous mobile viewers throughout a facility or campus without a dedicated streaming server.



Patrons participating in the Tanglewood Lawncast pilot program have access to multiple camera feeds—including one focusing on the conductor and another on an alternate view of the orchestra—that are part of the multicamera shoot used to create the concert broadcast projected onto the large video screens located inside and on top of the concert hall. Patrons can also access program notes and exclusive interviews related to the evening performance.



