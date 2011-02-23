Hi Tech Systems to Unveil Avita



At NAB, Hi Tech Systems will introduce its Avita production control system, a hybrid control system using the latest touchscreen technology and modular hardware panels to allow multiple users to access multiple server ports over a network.



Avita is a live production system that is designed to capture, edit and play-out media from multiple sources. The user interface is uncluttered with menus that slide in and out of view as required and the system is built to allow easy conversion to languages other than English.



The core of the system is the Avita engine that provides sophisticated video clip management tools with shared databases, multiple play lists and enhanced search facilities. The hardware panel has a large clear touchscreen with gesture control that is used to manage playlists, server set ups, clip creation and management, database creation and searching.



The system is expandable and has several software extensions. Avita is designed to interface with any video server using industry standard professional control protocols.



