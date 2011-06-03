HDMI on a twisted pair

Kramer Electronics has introduced the TP-581T HDMI line transmitter, the TP-582T HDMI switcher/line transmitter and the TP-582R HDMI DA/line receiver. These products employ HDBaseT technology to pass HDMI, IR, RS-232 and Ethernet signals over twisted pair cable.

The TP-581T and TP-582R are a twisted pair transmitter and receiver for HDMI, 100BaseT Ethernet, bidirectional RS-232 and IR signals. The TP-581T converts HDMI, 100BaseT Ethernet, RS-232 and IR input signals to an HDBaseT twisted pair signal. The TP-582R converts the HDBaseT signal back to HMDI, 100BaseT Ethernet, RS-232 and IR signals and provides dual HDMI outputs. The TP-582R also de-embeds the audio in the HDMI stream to an S/PDIF and TOSLINK digital audio output. The TP-582T differs from the TP-581T in that it has two HDMI inputs and can switch between the two inputs.

These three models employ HDBaseT technology that transmits more data over longer distances than typical twisted pair transmitters and receivers for HDMI signals.

When used in conjunction with the TP-582R receiver, the TP-581T and TP-582T transmitters have a system range of up to 330ft at the maximum resolution of 1080p. The units support a maximum bandwidth of 6.75Gb/s, or 2.25Gb/s per graphics channel. Each product features LED status indicators for input, output, link and power. These units are HDMI and HDTV compatible, and are HDCP compliant.

The TP-581T, TP-582T, and TP-582R are each housed in a compact MegaTOOLS enclosure.