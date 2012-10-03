Harris unveils next-generation ATSC MDTV launch kit

Harris has introduced its next-generation ATSC Mobile DTV (MDTV) launch kit to help expedite channel launches for broadcasters.

The solution meets requirements to support the advertising-supported business model of the Mobile500 Alliance, with applications for banner ad placement on program guides, channel-change advertising, audience measurement, and DVR-like capabilities to record and playback content.

The new launch kit includes all hardware and software required to support over-the-air MDTV channels, pre-assembled and ready to plug into existing DTV transmitters. Components include the Harris Selenio media convergence platform for signal encoding, Harris Apex M2X software-defined exciter technology and middleware from Expway to support program guides and other on-air services.

The solution also supports content protection through integrated conditional access software, and Harris plans to add Mobile EAS capability in 2013 to support emergency alerting for TV stations.