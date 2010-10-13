Harris unveils Newsfish citizen journalist iPhone app

Harris has introduced its Newsfish application, which lets broadcasters implement cost-cutting business models wherever a citizen is on-site capturing news action.

Newsfish is an Apple iPhone app that allows iPhone users to capture video and send it to designated catch servers. Newsrooms receive fast content that is verifiable by GPS location and call-back phone number. It is fully searchable using the Harris Invenio asset management system.

NEXIO servers manage the non-broadcast resolution of the iPhone material and ready it for broadcast via Velocity editors, which removes the guesswork from creating SD and HD broadcast content from cell phone footage.