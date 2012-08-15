Harris to feature PowerSmart initiative developments at IBC2012

Harris will extend its PowerSmart initiative with new compact transmitter design options that are especially helpful to international broadcasters faced with minimal real estate and challenging budgets at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11 in Amsterdam.

Harris is evolving its Maxiva UAX digital transmitters by integrating more power- and space-efficient technologies first introduced in its Maxiva UAX Compact Class brand. The company is reducing its vertical footprint by 2RU, which gives broadcasters operating large or small transmission networks more flexibility when deploying low-power transmitters in tight spaces across many locations.

The new designs are available for all Harris digital modulations (DVB-T2, DVB-T/H, ISDB-Tb, ATSC and others) from power levels of 300W to 1250W.

Harris also addresses real estate challenges for high-power broadcasters — many of whom share transmission facility space — by integrating band-pass filter systems into its Maxiva ULX high-power UHF transmitters.

See Harris Broadcast at IBC2012 Stand 7.G20.