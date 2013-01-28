Harris shows new NEXIO Volt server

Harris Broadcast has introduced its next-generation, software-based NEXIO Volt server, addressing customer needs for higher channel counts in a compact form factor, while increasing options for robust media storage. Now shipping, the company will publicly unveil the new server at the CABSAT 2013 show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking place March 12-14 at the Dubai World Trade Center (Booth C7-10); and the 2013 NAB Show, taking place April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth N2502).

Leveraging the latest processor, storage and connectivity technology, the new NEXIO Volt server platform, like its predecessor, offers a 1RU package with low operating costs and high levels of resilience and reliability. However, it doubles the number of available record ports with four bidirectional HD channels (up to eight SD), and offers exceptional overall channel density for ingest and playout operations. Its software-based codecs and software license keying provide flexibility, including custom features and capabilities to suit users’ exacting needs.

The available automatic generation of low-resolution images during ingest provides other benefits for ingest-heavy media workflows, such as news, for low-resolution viewing, editing and conforming to high-resolution video for playout. It is also suited for bandwidth-efficient monitoring and digital asset management environments, where automatically producing low-resolution content eliminates the need to create it later — minimizing labor and removing transcoders.

Harris Broadcast also expands media storage options with the new NEXIO Volt, offering an integrated storage model; plus direct connections to Harris NEXIO Farad systems for shared storage configurations via Gigabit Ethernet or optional fiber channel interfaces. Redundant connections for both options maximize system resiliency and availability, while giving all channels instant access to all available content.

Customers can initially use internal storage and scale to shared storage systems using Harris’ unique NEXIO Farad in cost-effective RAID-60 or highly scalable RAID-601 versions. The latter software-based RAID protection scheme enables users to expand shared storage bandwidth and capacity, and integrate with additional NEXIO servers, Harris Velocity editors and third-party editing systems. Furthermore, customers can integrate NEXIO Volt servers with Harris Versio integrated playout systems via file interchange or connection to the same shared storage system, blending standard ingest and playout applications with channel-in-a-box operations.

Additional benefits include 3Gb/s-capability for compliance with high-bandwidth facility upgrades; multilingual audio support; and back-to-back native playback of multiple codecs in any order, including MPEG-2, DV25/50/100, H.264, DNxHD and AVC-Intra.