Harris presents Production Playout Center

At InfoComm 2010, Harris presented its Production Playout Center, a multichannel ingest and playback system that adds functionality to Harris NEXIO AMP and NEXIO Volt servers by enabling the playout of high-definition video to every screen in the sports venue and the creation of stunning slow-motion instant replays. The Production Playout Center comprises five software modules that fit into a variety of environments, including sports arenas/stadiums, on-the-fly live productions and newsroom sports segments.