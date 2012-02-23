Harris NEXIO Studio Suite improves control in file-based workflows

Harris Corporation has introduced NEXIO Studio Suite to help broadcaster easily and affordably transition to tapeless studio production and more efficient file-based workflows.

NEXIO Studio Suite is designed for live multicamera studio productions such as news and magazine-format, entertainment and reality TV shows. It enhances the control of video servers in production studios, offering familiar video tape recorder (VTR) functionality while adding the operational benefits of multichannel, nonlinear video servers. The software simplifies the operation and control of many server ports over IP networks, including multichannel recording and playback within NEXIO servers.

NEXIO Studio Suite customers also benefit from the true shared storage architecture of NEXIO servers, providing users of Harris Velocity ESX or Apple Final Cut Pro editors with instant access to content. It is ideal for enabling specific tasks commonly associated with fast, live, multicamera studio recording and playback.

NEXIO Studio Suite is based on ClipJOCKEY, a control software application developed by German software company S4M – Solutions For Media. The two companies worked together to develop a unique and simple user interface that enables the control of all workflows tied to a NEXIO video server installation, while helping to speed the production process.