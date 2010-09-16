Harris features Magellan family of router control panels

Harris showed its new Magellan family of router control panels, which delivers a fast way to control both Harris and third-party routing systems, at IBC2010.

Available as a series of 10 programmable hardware panel types in 1RU and 2RU versions, the Magellan template-driven panels provide intuitive, Web-based configuration for quick, straightforward setup in local and remote operations. Designed with an understanding of the physical layout of a typical facility or OB truck, the compact (less than 2in deep) Magellan family of products lets users optimize router navigation and control.

Harris also announced the European launch of the new eight-channel frame sync input card for its Platinum large-scale router. With the frame sync input card, up to eight wild video signals can be synchronized to house reference without the use of external frames or wiring.