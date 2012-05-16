Harris enhances Selenio media convergence platform

Harris has enhanced its Selenio media convergence platform, designed to help broadcasters reduce infrastructure and costs while strengthening operations.



A new feature is the Selenio MDX2 multiplexer module, which reduces video headend infrastructure for digital TV broadcasters. The MDX2 has a built-in DVB-T2 gateway that can combine up to eight physical layer pipes within a single output stream, enabling delivery of multiple tiers of digital services. The MDX2 also features a built-in single-network frequency adaptation for signal distribution across large over-the-air DTV networks.



Another new feature is a video expansion module to integrate more functionality, eliminating the number of downstream devices in the facility infrastructure. The expansion module adds real estate for device integration, supporting more applications within the Selenio frame.