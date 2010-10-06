Harris enhances NEXIO portfolio at IBC

Harris showed enhancements to its NEXIO server line at recent IBC2010 with the release of Farad and Volt.

NEXIO Farad is a high-performance online storage system ideal for large-scale ingest, editing and playout for production, sports, news and live-event applications. Designed for broadcasters requiring more than 10Gb/s bandwidth and more than 58TB of storage capacity, NEXIO Farad allows bandwidth and capacity to be accommodated independently of each other.

IBC2010 also marked the European debut of NEXIO Volt, a small form factor video server equipped with 2TB of RAID 3-protected integrated media storage. It offers support for up to four mixed SD/HD or SD-only baseband channels in a 1RU package.