Harris emphasizes lower operating costs with enhancements to NEXIO server portfolio

Harris has introduced key enhancements to its NEXIO server portfolio with the introduction of the NEXIO Volt integrated storage server, a small form factor, high-performance baseband video server equipped with its own media storage, delivering lower operating costs and high levels of resilience and reliability. The NEXIO Volt offers support for up to four mixed SD/HD or SD-only baseband channels in 1RU.

Built on the same platform as the NEXIO AMP server, the NEXIO Volt integrated storage server provides 1TB of RAID 3-protected internal media storage. It is ideal for applications including disaster recovery, delay, edge server, on-air cache, production playout and ingest to archive. It comes standard with the NEXIO Playlist event-sequencing application for playing content to air and the NEXIO Remote application for ingest, playout and media management.