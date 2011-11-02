Harris and Marketron to deliver single view of data across platforms

Harris and Marketron are working together to provide media organizations with a combined view of advertisers, revenue, inventory and other critical data across various media assets. The collaboration brings two competing media software providers together to develop a consolidated business solution for customers working across multiple media.

The two companies are integrating the Harris NetGain business intelligence and analysis system with Marketron's Mediascape platform to provide clients analytics capabilities across multiple platforms. The Mediascape integration also allows data from Harris' OSi-Traffic system to fuel Marketron Insight Reporting for detailed transactional and operational level reporting. This gives clients the freedom to choose best-in-class transactional systems, regardless of the provider, to manage their various inventory types, while enabling comprehensive insight and visibility across their entire cross-platform advertising business.