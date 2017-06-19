Harmonic’s VOS Cloud Gets Media Management, Scheduling Tools

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic has added some new features to its VOS Cloud platform, announcing the availability of advanced media management and scheduling capabilities. With this new software coming from cloud-based traffic systems provider Chyro, broadcasters can now create schedules and manage assets in real time through the VOS Cloud.

The addition of these capabilities to the VOS Cloud provides what Harmonic is calling “Distribution 2.0.” This is a managed way of moving content over the public internet. Through the cloud, broadcasters can aggregate feeds and schedules from hundreds of stations, resolve content rights and provide channels with signaling information for OTT fulfillment, according to Bart Spriester, senior vice president of video products at Harmonic.

Harmonic says that this new technology will help to streamline the process of scheduling blackouts and the replacement of ads or programming.